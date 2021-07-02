SOYBEAN MARKETING: Soybean producers in an area district have until Aug. 14 to vote to elect a member to the Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board.
A candidate was nominated during the period that ended June 1.
District 2 has one seat open. The nominee on the ballot is Justin Bauer of Eau Claire.
District 2 includes Buffalo, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, St. Croix and Trempealeau counties.
The state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will mail ballots to eligible soybean growers the week of July 12.
Growers that have not received a ballot by July 23 can request one by contacting Debbie Gegare, DATCP Market Orders Program Coordinator, at 608-224-5116 or by email at debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov.
Ballots must be postmarked by Aug. 14. Unsigned ballots will not be counted.
Once elected, producers will serve three-year terms beginning Sept. 1.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Established in 2019 to recognize and encourage high school seniors pursuing a career in a health care-related field at an accredited technical college or four-year university, the Dove Healthcare Community Foundation recently awarded eight scholarships to eight area residents.
The 2021 scholarship recipients are Carter LaLiberty of Barron, Hannah Thorson of Bloomer, Alina McIntyre of Chippewa Falls, Paige Burrows, Aria Hite and Emily Black of Eau Claire, Madison Hugdahl of Osseo-Fairchild and Lianna Muschinske of Rice Lake.
Applicants included with their completed application an essay about why they chose a career in health care, educational and career goals, influential persons or events, opportunities they had to work or observe their chosen career field, as well as how the scholarship would affect their future education.
“Our scholarship selection committee had the wonderful honor of reviewing applications from many talented students,” foundation chairman Joe Muench said.
“The workforce needs in health care are great and the opportunities are endless, so it was exciting to have a glimpse into the aspiring, young minds ready to take on the challenge,” he said. “Our foundation is so happy to play a small role in supporting their bright futures.”
From staff reports