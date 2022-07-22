WATERMELON FESTIVAL: The Stanley Lions Club is holding its 48th annual Watermelon Festival on Sunday, July 31, at Chapman Park in Stanley.
A craft show and flea market begins at 8 a.m. followed by a 5K run/walk at 9 a.m. Race registration is from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. A free 400-yard kids’ race with Cheech the Lion begins at 10:15 a.m.
A car show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A charcoal chicken dinner and food stand begin serving at 10:30 a.m. Free watermelon and a cake walk begin at 11 a.m.
Kids’ games start at 1 p.m. followed by Bingo at 1:30 p.m. A drawing for raffle prize winners will be at 4 p.m.
For more information, visit the Stanley Lions Club Facebook page at facebook.com/StanleyWILionsClub.
• • •
AUGUSTA NIGHT OUT: The Augusta Memorial Public Library and Augusta Police Department are partnering with local businesses and organizations to host the Second Annual Augusta Community Night Out from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Augusta Bridge Creek Fire Station, 745 Industrial Drive, Augusta.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be held inside the Fire Station.
The event will feature food, free carnival games, music and activities for the whole family.
The Augusta Lions Club will be selling walking tacos and beverages for a fundraiser. Free watermelon slices will be provided by Lance’s Fresh Market. Foster’s Fireside will provide free cheese curd samples.
Several area businesses will discuss job openings and share information about the services they provide.
For more information, to reserve a space for a table or booth or to volunteer, contact the Augusta Memorial Public Library at 715-286-2070, send an email to aulib@augustalibrary.org, or visit the library at 113 N. Stone St., Augusta.
• • •
STEAK FRY: The Volunteer Partners of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls will host its annual steak fry on Thursday, Aug. 4, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 236 Pumphouse Road, Chippewa Falls, to raise money for a scholarship fund for area students.
Six people will be chosen by the Volunteer Partners to receive scholarships.
Steak fry tickets are $12 for an adult meal of a steak sandwich, baked beans, corn on the cob, potato salad, coleslaw, dessert and coffee, soda or water. The cost is $5 for a children’s meal of a hot dog, corn on the cob, potato chips, dessert and soda or water.
There are three ways to partake in this year’s steak fry:
• Drive through pick up: 3:30 to 7 p.m.
• Dine in: 4:30 to 7 p.m., pending COVID-19 guidelines.
• Free delivery: 4:30 to 7 p.m.. Delivery orders must be placed by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
To place a delivery order, or purchase tickets for drive through or dine in, call HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Volunteer Services at 715-717-7439. You can also purchase tickets at the hospital’s gift shop Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A limited number of dine-in tickets will be available at the door on Aug. 4.
• • •
AWARDS: A UW-Stout alum along with a teacher who collaborates with the university’s School of Education have received awards from a statewide organization.
Teachers Kathleen Thorn and John Dickinsen from the Colfax school district were honored by the Wisconsin Association of Colleges of Teacher Education.
Thorn recently completed her third year teaching marketing and business at Colfax High School. She received the Early Educator Award.
A graduate of UW-Stout’s marketing and business education program, she was recognized by her positive impact, innovation in designing learning experiences and advocacy for students.
Thorn also has a degree in business administration from UW-Stout.
Dickinsen, who teaches science at Colfax Middle School, received the Preservice Educator Award. He works with preservice student teachers in science education from UW-Stout.
Dickinsen was recognized for five years of mentoring preservice teachers, including modeling professional responsibility, evidentiary assessment, classroom management and helping them become leaders.
