WATERMELON FESTIVAL: The Stanley Lions Club is holding its 48th annual Watermelon Festival on Sunday, July 31, at Chapman Park in Stanley.

A craft show and flea market begins at 8 a.m. followed by a 5K run/walk at 9 a.m. Race registration is from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. A free 400-yard kids’ race with Cheech the Lion begins at 10:15 a.m.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com