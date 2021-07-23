AWARD: Joseph Pyka of Independence has received the Outstanding Management Major Award from Saint Mary’s University in Winona, Minn.
Pyka is the son of Thomas and Christine Pyka of Independence.
• • •
LIBRARY TRUSTEES RECOGNIZED: The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library’s Board of Trustees recently recognized the contributions of outgoing members Brenda Brant, Bob Eierman and Linda Stelter.
All three board members served for two terms from 2015 to 2021.
Eierman, a retired chemistry professor, served as both president and vice president. Brant, a business analyst consultant, served as vice president. Stelter, a retired media specialist, served as secretary.
“I’ve been deeply honored to work with the outgoing board members. Each member has brought unique talents to help move the library forward,” said library director Pamela Westby.
“Bob has strategic planning experience and strong leadership abilities. Linda has passion for and knowledge of library services and financial aptitude. Brenda has a love for data collection and analysis and experience with community relationship building,” she said. “Their dedication is deeply appreciated.”
• • •
TUTORS NEEDED: West CAP and Northwest Wisconsin CEP seek tutors to meet with adults who want to improve their literacy skills.
Individuals interested in tutoring will receive training to delivery student-centered education, which is provided free of charge.
Tutors are matched with learners and meet regularly in mutually agreed upon public locations such as a library, job center or coffee shop.
In addition to reading, writing, math and computer skills, tutors can also help navigate online job applications, set up a budget, attain a GED or HSED, prepare to enter college, create a resume and write letters.
They may also help English language learners with reading, writing and conversation skills.
Tutors are needed in Barron, Pierce, Rusk and St. Croix counties.
Individuals interested in tutoring in Pierce or St. Croix counties should contact Stephanie Stark, adult education programs coordinator at West CAP, at 715-410-4735, or by email at sstark@wcap.org.
Individuals interested in tutoring in Barron or Rusk counties should contact Laura Sullivan, regional manager at Northwest Wisconsin CEP, at 715-392-6127, or by email at lsullivan@nwcep.org.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: The Elk Mound High School Alumni Scholarship Fund awarded scholarships to three spring graduates.
To be considered for the scholarships, students had to write an essay and also participate in a virtual interview.
• Sydney Wensel, daughter of Travis and Cindy Wensel, received a $1,000 scholarship.
She plans to attend UW-Eau Claire and major in psychology.
Wensel participated in Science Olympiad, Drama Club, Future Business Leaders of America, solo and ensemble and cheerleading. She volunteered in the STEP Force at Mayo Clinic Health System and worked at Ruby’s Pantry.
• Kaitlyn Kettler, daughter of Matt Forehand and Elizabeth Hase Forehand, received a $500 scholarship.
She plans to attend the UW-Eau Claire School of Nursing.
During her high school years, Kettler took part in choir, student council, yearbook, mathletes, and solo and ensemble competitions. Her volunteer activities include Ruby’s Pantry, Mounder Closet, program for underserved dental people and community tornado cleanup.
• Morgan Kinblom, daughter of Greg and Jennifer Kinblom, received a $500 scholarship.
She plans to attend UW-Eau Claire to study communication and science disorders.
Kinblom’s school activities included student council, athletics, high school and honors band, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and National Honor Society. Her community activities included Ruby’s Pantry, craft sale setup and Sunday school teacher.
From staff reports