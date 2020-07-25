SCHOLARSHIPS: Three Memorial High school graduates and Key Club members, and two members of the UW-Eau Claire Circle K have received $500 scholarships from the Kiwanis Club of Eau Claire.
Following are the recipients:
• Stephen King was Key Club vice president from 2017-19 and president in 2019-20.
He is involved in many extracurricular activities.
King will be attending Marquette University.
• Ronin Cosiquien served as Key Club vice president in 2017-18 and president from 2018-20.
He was the senior class president, part of the school orchestra and participated in track and field.
Cosiquien will attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities to major in genetics, cell biology and development.
• Alexandra Beimborn served as Key Club treasurer from 2017-20.
She has completed many hours of volunteer work in the community related to Key Club events and activities for other organizations she was involved with.
Beimborn will attend Marquette University to major in biomedical sciences.
• Makayla Griffin will be a senior at UW-Eau Claire this fall.
She is majoring in psychology with an emphasis in behavior analysis.
Griffin has been a member of Circle K since 2018. She served as Circle K vice president in 2019-20.
• Madisen Nelson will be a senior at UW-Eau Claire this fall.
She has been an active member of Circle K since 2017.
Nelson served as the secretary and treasurer in 2018-19 and president in 2019-20.
