COMPLETED: Megan Fasbender, an accounting major from Cadott, completed the Professional Development Program offered by the College of Business and Economics at UW-Whitewater.
Fifty-seven business majors completed the program, which has been designed to help ensure undergraduate business majors graduate with the career readiness competencies that employers value.
The experience includes a series of co-curricular activities that build communication, critical thinking, teamwork, leadership, digital technology, intercultural fluency and career management skills.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIP: Annemarie Rider of Chippewa Falls has received a scholarship from Catholic United Financial.
Since 1955, Catholic United has supported more than 5,000 of its members with scholarships to help defray costs of tuition and expenses of post-high school education.
This year, the association awarded more than $150,000.
Scholarship recipients range in age from 17 to 44 and will attend college, trade school or a diploma program this fall.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Two area residents were honored by Upper Iowa University when it announced its 2020 Honors and Awards Scholarship recipients.
Angela Dutton of Black River Falls received the Military Family Endowed Scholarship.
Kaylee Frenette of Chippewa Falls received the Faculty Appreciation Scholarship.
• • •
INDUCTED: Forty-six Central College students in Pella, Iowa, have been inducted into the college’s chapter of The National Society of Leadership and Success.
They include Emma Wright and Hannah Wright, both of Eau Claire, and Victoria Sparger of Chippewa Falls.
• • •
AWARD: David Zlesak, professor of horticulture, has received the 2020 Outstanding Faculty Award from his colleagues in the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences at UW-River Falls.
Under normal circumstances, the announcement of the recipient would have been the final award of the evening at the college’s Annual Scholarship and Awards Banquet.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a reception in honor of Zlesak will be held on campus when it is safer for large groups to gather once again.
As the 2020 recipient, Zlesak is also honored nationally with the Teaching Award of Merit from the North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture in recognition of meritorious efforts in college teaching.
Zlesak is a Wisconsin native and 1993 graduate of the horticulture program at UW-River Falls. He returned to UW-River Falls as a faculty member in 2009.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: The Dove Healthcare Community Foundation has awarded seven scholarships to area high school graduates.
The Dove Healthcare Community Foundation was established in 2019 to recognize and encourage high school seniors pursuing a career in a health care-related field at an accredited technical college or four-year university.
The 2020 scholarship recipients are Julie Wirth of Barron, Abby Zeman of Bloomer, Keyton Solberg of Chippewa Falls, Lydia Monk and Mai Nhia Yang of Eau Claire, Hailey Ness of Osseo-Fairchild, and Alexis Orr of Rice Lake.
Applicants had to include an essay about why they chose a career in health care, educational and career goals, influential persons or events, opportunities they had to work or observe their chosen career field, as well as how the scholarship would affect their future education.
“Our scholarship selection committee had the wonderful honor of reviewing applications from many talented and driven students,” foundation chairman Joe Muench said.
“The workforce needs in health care are great and the opportunities are endless, so it was exciting to have a glimpse into the aspiring young minds ready to take on the challenge,” he said.
“Our foundation is so happy to play a small role in supporting their bright futures,” Muench said.
To learn more about the foundation, visit dovehealthcarefoundation.org or call 715-552-0460.
From staff reports