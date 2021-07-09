SCHOLARSHIP: The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation awarded Jesse Groell of Osseo a $1,000 Oscar G. & Mary W. Woelfel Memorial Scholarship.
Groell has been in 4-H for 11 years and is a member of the Russell Corner 4-H Club in Eau Claire County, where he served as treasurer.
Groell won the Eau Claire County Leadership Award in 2018 and 2019, and participated in the Wisconsin 4-H Livestock Skillathon contest.
Groell graduated from Osseo-Fairchild High School and plans to attend UW-River Falls to study agricultural engineering technology.
Groell has been president of his local FFA and was a member of his high school band. He is a volunteer at his church and for the Christian Youth Alliance. He also participated in track and field and the Quiz Bowl.
“Our 4-H youth exemplify true leaders,” said Brenda Scheider, director of development for the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation.
“Jesse is a great example of a young person who is using the skills learned through 4-H to make the best better,” she said. “I know that our future is bright because of our 4-H youth.”
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation awarded more than $21,000 in scholarships to outstanding 4-H students pursuing higher education.
The scholarships are awarded to students based on demonstrated personal growth, development and leadership, academic performance and future educational goals.
• • •
BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Chippewa Falls Public Library will be holding a book sale Tuesday and Wednesday at Trinity Methodist Church, 201 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Books, books on CD, and music for all ages will be available.
A bag sale will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Donations of newer used books or collectible books are welcome up until the time of the sale.
From staff reports