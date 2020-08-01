HIGHGROUND EXHIBIT: The grand opening of the exhibit, “Supporting the Mission--Working Warriors,” will be at noon Saturday, Aug. 8, at The Highground Veterans Memorial Park Museum near Neillsville.
Conrad Targonski will be the guest speaker. He retired in September 2010 from the Navy Chaplain Corps with a rank of captain, having served in the Marines for 22 years.
Targonski is currently the chaplain at Viterbo University in La Crosse.
During his military service, Targonski served over 13 months in Iraq, including in the Battle of Fallujah.
The Highground Museum has combined several exhibits to tell the history of those who served to support the efforts of the front lines.
Special displays about chaplains and the early days of women in the military will also be featured.
The exhibition consists of the traveling exhibit “Worklng Warriors” from the Wisconsin Veterans Museum in Madison and the traveling exhibit “American Women Physicians in WWI” from the American Medical Women’s Association.
Accompanying these exhibits will be a large number of artifacts, uniforms, memorabilia and information to explore the stories of traditionally non-combat military roles.
The exhibit will be at The Highground from Aug. 8 to Sept. 15.
For more information, call 715-743-4224 or visit thehighground.us.
• • •
FBLA AWARD: Daryl Braatz, a former Thorp High School business teacher and Future Business Leaders of America adviser, received the FBLA-PBL National Honorary Life Member Award at the recent FBLA National Conference.
Braatz started the FBLA chapter at Thorp High School in 1968.
He was the Thorp FBLA adviser for 36 years, served on the organization’s national board of directors for three years, and was named Wisconsin FBLA’s first State Adviser of the Year.
Braatz was adviser to many state officers and six national officers.
The Thorp FBLA placed first in the state many times in various events and students placed first in the state in Parliamentary Procedure for more than 25 years.
The Thorp team placed first in the nation in 1980, 1988 and 1989.
The event, “Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure,” was named the Daryl Braatz event at the Wisconsin FBLA State Leadership Conference in 2003.
Braatz has continued his involvement in FBLA during retirement by judging at the Arizona State Conferences and last year at the NLC in San Antonio, Texas. He is also mentoring the adviser of the new FBLA chapter in Budapest, Hungary.
From staff reports