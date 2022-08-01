FAMILY PICNIC: Gambler’s Anonymous Family Picnic will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Carson Park’s Birch Pavilion.
The picnic is potluck. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to pass.
Gambler’s Anonymous and Gam-anon information will be available for those suffering from a gambling addiction or for those affected from this illness.
A speaker will share during this open event.
• • •
BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Chippewa Falls Public Library will be holding their annual summer book sale from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.
A bag sale will be held on Aug. 13. The first filled bag is $5, the second is $3 and additional bags are $1 each.
Donations of newer, gently used books are welcome and appreciated up until the time of the sale.
The book sale will be in the meeting rooms at the library at 105 W. Central St. in Chippewa Falls.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Graduating seniors from area high schools received $1,000 scholarships from Mayo Clinic Health System to pursue education in a field related to health care.
These scholarships are supported by the Northwest Wisconsin Community Giving Committee as part of the organization’s commitment to the community and health care workforce development.
Following are the area recipients:
• Barron: Isabel Massie will attend UW-Eau Claire to pursue a degree in nursing.
• Bloomer: Calley Olson will attend Minot State University to pursue a degree in exercise science.
• Boyceville: Jocelyn Reed will attend Chippewa Valley Technical College to pursue a degree in nursing.
• Cameron: Madison Wall will attend Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota to pursue a degree in biology.
• Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Kendal Evals will attend Boston University to pursue a degree in psychology.
• Chippewa Falls: Jared Lemminger will attend UW-Madison to pursue a degree in pre-medicine and biology.
• Colfax: Madison Barstad will attend Winona State University to pursue a degree in nursing.
• Cumberland: Alexa Morrison will attend the University of St. Thomas to pursue a degree in pre-medicine and biology.
• Durand-Arkansaw: Alexandria Hohmann will attend UW-Eau Claire to pursue a degree in pre-medicine and biology.
• Eau Claire Memorial: Shelby Wille will attend the University of Minnesota to pursue a degree in nursing.
• Eau Claire North: Cailey Stolt will attend UW-Eau Claire to pursue a degree in nursing.
• Eau Claire Regis: Lauren Bauer will attend Viterbo University to pursue a degree in nursing.
• Eleva-Strum: Paige Hanner will attend the Minnesota State University-Mankato to pursue a degree in dental hygiene.
• Elk Mound: Allyson Rosenthal will attend UW-Eau Claire to pursue a degree in pre-dental and biology.
• Elmwood: Hannah Baier will attend Chippewa Valley Technical College to pursue a degree in ultrasound.
• Glenwood City: Kendall Schutz will attend Chippewa Valley Technical College to pursue a degree in nursing.
• McDonell: Helen Bullard will attend Chippewa Valley Technical College to pursue a degree in medical laboratory technology.
• Menomonie: Samantha Brown will attend UW-La Crosse to pursue a degree in physician assistant studies.
• Mondovi: Elayna Butler will attend Viterbo University to pursue a degree in nursing.
• New Auburn: Aleigha Lunavasquez will attend Northwood Technical College to pursue a degree in nursing.
• Osseo-Fairchild: Sophia Brown will attend UW-Eau Claire to pursue a degree in speech language pathology.
• Prairie Farm: Shaylee Stokes will attend UW-La Crosse to pursue a degree in radiation therapy.
• Rice Lake: Alexi MacDonald will attend the Minnesota State University-Mankato to pursue a degree in dietetics or nursing.
• Spring Valley: Kaleb Casey will attend UW-Madison to pursue a degree in anesthesiology.
• Turtle Lake: Toby Kahl will attend St. Olaf College to pursue a degree in pre-dental and biology.
