SCHOLARSHIPS: The Presto Foundation awarded $13,000 scholarships to 12 students who are children of employees of National Presto Industries and Rusoh, located in the Chippewa Valley.
Following are the recipients:
• Samuel Byrne, son of Lisa and Don Byrne of Eau Claire, attending Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, Mich.
• Lauren Derleth, daughter of Paula and Michael Derleth of Eau Claire, attending Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minn.
• Devon Frazier, daughter of Jim and Michele Frazier of Eau Claire, attending Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas.
• Zachary Hanson, son of Matthew and Nicole Hanson of Chippewa Falls, attending Winona State University in Winona, Minn.
• Jessica Krause, daughter of Tim and Heather Krause of Eau Claire, attending the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in Minneapolis.
• Kameron Kryzanski, son of Sue and Todd Kryzanski of Plover, attending UW-Stevens Point.
• Karley Kryzanski, daughter of Sue and Todd Kryzanski of Plover, attending UW-Stevens Point.
• Mary Agnes Obias, daughter of Virginia and Claro Obias of Eau Claire, attending UW-Eau Claire.
• Claudia Paul, daughter of Derrick Paul of Eau Claire, attending UW-Eau Claire.
• Carter Peuse, son of David Peuse and Becky Albricht, both of Eau Claire, attending UW-Eau Claire.
• Angela Ruben, daughter of Brian and Pamela Ruben of Eau Claire, attending Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.
• Natalie Ruben, daughter of Brian and Pamela Ruben of Eau Claire, attending Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.
The Presto Foundation has sponsored the program for 50 years and has awarded nearly $9.5 million in scholarships during its history.
The program is available to children of employees of National Presto Industries and its subsidiaries.
To qualify, high school students must have attained a 3.7 grade point average, and college undergraduate and graduate students must have maintained a 3.2 GPA.
Other factors considered are extracurricular activities and community involvement.