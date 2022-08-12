BACKPACKS AND SCHOOL SUPPLIES: The “Visionary Eyecare’s Backpack Bash” will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Fish House and 10th Street Park in Altoona.

Visionary Eyecare in Altoona has raised funds and partnered with CCF Bank and the Altoona Parks and Recreation Department to buy more than 450 backpacks and popular school supplies.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com