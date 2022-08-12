Siakpere
BACKPACKS AND SCHOOL SUPPLIES: The “Visionary Eyecare’s Backpack Bash” will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Fish House and 10th Street Park in Altoona.
Visionary Eyecare in Altoona has raised funds and partnered with CCF Bank and the Altoona Parks and Recreation Department to buy more than 450 backpacks and popular school supplies.
Community members will be handing out these backpacks and children will get to an age-appropriate table for the common supplies on their lists.
Students from any school district may attend the event.
Activities at the event include face painting, DJ and music, exploring an Altoona fire truck, bounce house and carnival games.
There will also be prizes and a light lunch offered.
• • •
SONS OF NORWAY: The Sons of Norway Loven Lodge 29 will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St.
The program will be a “show and tell.” Bring an object or story to share.
The public is invited and lunch will be served.
ROAST BEEF DINNER: A drive through Annual Roast Beef Dinner will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Parish, 341 W. Main St., Alma Center.
Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 6 to 12. Children under age 6 are admitted free.
The dinner is co-sponsored by Catholic Financial Life Insurance.
GENEALOGY: The Chippewa County Genealogical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, for its annual picnic.
Coffee will be provided for the “Bring-Your-Own-Picnic” event.
The regular meeting will follow the picnic. The speaker will be Dennis Brain, who will share his experiences with “How Mormonism Influenced Our Family.”
The meeting is open to the public and visitors are welcome.
NEW PRESIDENT: M.B Siakpere has been installed as president of the Eau Claire Seymour Lions Club for 2022-23.
Siakpere has been a member of the club for the past 11 years.
Stuart Lorentz and Jim Murray will continue as the club treasurer and secretary, respectively.
The Eau Claire Seymour Lions Club has more than 50 members and meets on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the VFW on Starr Avenue.
For more information on joining the club, visit jointhelions.org.
