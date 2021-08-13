SONS OF NORWAY: Sons of Norway, Loven Lodge 29, is hosting a catered picnic from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Oak Pavilion in Carson Park.
Serving begins at 5:30 p.m.
All food, beverages and utensils are furnished.
• • •
MENOMIN MEANDER: The Menomonie Optimist Club is sponsoring the Menomin Meander at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.
The event is intended to provide families an easily accessible ride at no charge.
The ride begins and ends at the Dunn County Recreation Park.
Riders will be led through the course at a leisurely pace suitable for children riding along.
Where roads must be crossed, road guards will help control auto traffic for the bikers.
Toilet facilities are available at Recreation Park, Wakanda Park and Elmwood Park along the route.
The ride is about 8.5 miles. A vehicle will be available to pick up any riders having mechanical or personal physical problems.
There will be a rest stop half way along the ride with water, playgrounds for the children, toilets and frozen custard.
• • •
PTSD EXHIBIT: The Highground Veterans Memorial Park Museum near Neillsville will host an open house for the currently installed “Exploring PTSD” exhibit from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.
The public is invited to visit the exhibit, meet veteran artists and listen to presentations on the realities of post-traumatic stress disorder, recovery and the availability of unique local programs.
“Exploring PTSD” presents an overview of the disorder and the history and current thoughts on PTSD, with a focus on veterans using creative arts as a way of managing the disorder as well as connecting with other veterans.
The museum gallery is showcasing art works by veteran artists from across the United States.
Veterans of all eras and their families are encouraged to attend.
The guest speaker at 1 p.m. will be Vietnam veteran Michael Orban.
Orban, a 45-year sufferer of PTSD, co-founded The Warrior Partnership, a program that offers veterans a chance to talk about their traumatic war experiences with medical students to increase understanding and better care for recovering veterans.
Linda Brey will then talk about the loss of her son, Army Sgt. Donald Marine, to veteran suicide due to his struggle with PTSD.
Other presenters include Trinity Equestrian (horse therapy for veterans), Scott Schultz with The Heartbeat Center for Arts & Literature and the Vet Center.
There will also be several veteran artists in attendance.