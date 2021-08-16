Sorry, an error occurred.
GENEALOGY: The Chippewa County Genealogical Society’s annual indoor picnic will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
Attendees are asked to “bring your own picnic.” Coffee will be provided.
The program will feature John Kinville, a Chippewa Falls High School history teacher and author of the book, “The Grey Eagles of Chippewa Falls,” which is about the women’s Ku Klux Klan in Wisconsin.
The meeting is open to the public and visitors are welcome.
• • •
CVTC SCHOLARSHIPS: Chippewa Valley Technical College students received more than 400 scholarships totaling nearly $300,000 during the 2020-21 school year.
Following are some of the area students who received scholarships:
Ellsworth
Blake Smith, US Bank Endowment Scholarship.
Joseph Kitzberger, Conagra Foods Scholarship.
Fairchild
Gabriel Schnell, Xcel Energy Gas Utility Scholarship.
Fall Creek
Morgan Williams, Jean Husby Memorial Marketing Endowment Scholarship, Joseph & Ethyl Tomashek Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the Larry Lee Reckin Memorial Marketing Endowment Scholarship.
Greenwood
Shawn Collinson, CVTC Alumni Association Scholarship.
Holcombe
Aaron Hetchler, Ida B. Fischer Business-Accounting Scholarship and the Patrick B. Devine Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Lisa Golat, Arnold & Lois Domer Foundation Scholarship.
Hudson
Amanda Baker, P.E.O. Chapter of Eau Claire Scholarship.
Genevieve Jerry, C.W. Beede Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the CVTC Education Association Scholarship.
Hunter Peecher, Arland M. & Eleanor M. Larson Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the Derek Kizewski Memorial-Riverside Machine & Engineering Inc. Scholarship.
Joni Renfro, Braylen Mero Memorial Scholarship.
Josie Kjar, Cheryl A. Janke Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the PESI Inc. Scholarship.
Kari Arnett, L.E. Phillips Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the Paulette Wright Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Humbird
Rudy Janke, WJR Endowment Scholarship.
Jump River
Dallas Skabroud, WJR Endowment Scholarship.
Ladysmith
Anna Ringstad, CVTC Alumni Association Scholarship.
Loyal
Mathew Nikolai, Northwest Wisconsin Building Inspectors’ Association Endowment Scholarship and the Residential Construction Club Scholarship-Eau Claire.
From staff reports
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
