GENEALOGY PICNIC: The Chippewa County Genealogical Society’s annual indoor potluck and picnic will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
A major change this year will be that everyone will be spaced a distance apart and each person will have to bring their own picnic supper.
A short business meeting will be held, followed by a presentation by area author Arlyn Colby.
Colby has written several books about the railroads in the area including “The Chippewa Valley Line,” which tells, in detail, how the railroad influenced families to move to this area.
• • •
RODEO CANCELED: The UW-River Falls Rodeo Club has canceled the Falcon Frontier Days Rodeo scheduled Sept. 11-12.
The club canceled the rodeo because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
