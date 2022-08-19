GENEALOGY: The Chippewa County Genealogical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, for its annual picnic.
GENEALOGY: The Chippewa County Genealogical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, for its annual picnic.
Coffee will be provided for the “Bring-Your-Own-Picnic” event.
The regular meeting will follow the picnic. The speaker will be Dennis Brain, who will share his experiences with “How Mormonism Influenced Our Family.”
The meeting is open to the public and visitors are welcome.
SCHOLARSHIPS: Graduates from three area school districts were the recipients of scholarships through money at the Eau Claire Community Foundation.
The scholarship funds were established by families and organizations in Altoona, Eau Claire and Elk Mound.
Following are the recipients:
Altoona school district
• Larry E. Fischer Scholarship, $1,000 and $500: Khalia Mork, who will be attending Oregon State University, and Alyssa Van Gorkom, who will be attending Michigan Tech.
• Talha Aslam Memorial Scholarship, $500: Sydni Yarrington, who will be attending UW-River Falls.
Eau Claire school district
• Alvin and Marcia Lechleitner Scholarship, $1,000: Avery Ambourn, who will be attending Winona State University, and Kayln Smrecek, who will be attending Chippewa Valley Technical College.
• Memorial High School Class of ‘60 Scholarship, $520: Hannah Zwiefelhofer, who will be attending the University of Minnesota.
• Stromwall Family Scholarship, $1,000: Kyra Geboy, who will be attending the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Elk Mound school district
• Clarence and Isabel Berger Family Scholarship, $500: Ella Reese and Grace Shafer, who will both be attending UW-La Crosse.
• Elk Mound Alumni Scholarship, $1,000 and $500: Regan Jenson, who will be attending the University of St. Thomas, Avery Kaanta, who will be attending UW-Eau Claire, Kyra Hadenfeldt, who will be attending Minnesota State University-Mankato, and McKenna Diermeier, who will be attending Upper Iowa University.
Anyone interested in donating to these scholarship funds or starting a new fund can consult the Eau Claire Community Foundation website at eccfwi.org or call 715-552-3801.
