EMPTY BOWLS: Throughout August, Stepping Stones will hold its “Empty Bowls” sale at the Menomonie Farmers Market in Wilson Park, corner of Eighth Street and Nine Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
For $15 each choose from an array of unique pottery, stoneware and wood-turned bowls created by local artists, high school and UW-Stout students.
Handmade quilts will also be offered for sale.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: The Fall Creek Area Foundation awarded more than $30,000 in scholarships to 15 deserving Fall Creek High School graduates.
Following are the 2021 recipients:
• Mackensy Kolpien, Alma A. Glenz Medical Scholarship, $1,000; Onno Ziemann Business or Science Scholarship, $1,250.
• Daniel Messerschmidt, Bradley J. Wise Memorial Scholarship, $1,250.
• Elizabeth Ross, Carol L. Zimmerman Memorial Scholarship, $500; Garth E. Melville Fine Arts Scholarship, $750; M&T Foundation Scholarship, $5,000.
• Brandon Jaenke, Emma P. Redmond Teaching Scholarship, $1,250; James O. Smith Teaching Scholarship, $500.
• Delaney Harriman, Fall Creek Area Foundation Scholarship, $750.
• Kalie Gruhlke, Fall Creek Community Scholarship, $350.
• Katie Johnston, Fall Creek Lions Club Scholarship, $1,000; Ludington Pineview Country School Scholarship, $750; M&T Foundation Scholarship, $5,000.
• Paige Ruppert, Fall Creek Lions Club Scholarship, $1,000; Jim Wilhelm Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Viola Ziemann Health Science Scholarship, $1,250.
• Emily Madden, John Prissel Memorial Scholarship, $1,000.
• Cassandra Castro, John O. Ward Citizenship Scholarship, $300.
• Hannah Ming, Olga E. and Steve H. Wise Health Care Scholarship, $1,000.
• Jayden Fitch, Ralph and Marian Wise Scholarship, $500.
• Nolan Martzke, Richard Ziemann STEM Scholarship, $2,000.
• Lucas Costley, Rod Hennig Scholarship, $2,000.
• Nathan Sorensen, Roscelia and Herbert Sell Scholarship, $1,250.