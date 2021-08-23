PROMOTIONS: The UW System Board of Regents has approved promotions and tenure recommendations for 28 UW-Stout faculty members effective for the 2021-22 school year.

The professors and their departments are:

Promoted to professor

• Julie Bates-Maves, counseling, rehabilitation and human services.

• Sarah Diebel, art and art history.

• Colleen Etzbach, counseling, rehabilitation and human services.

• Christopher Freeman, social science.

• Kristal Gerdes, School of Hospitality Leadership.

• Masako Onodera, art and art history.

• Katherine Roberts Edenborg, English and philosophy.

• Daniel Ruefman, English and philosophy.

• Kristine Schoonover, School of Hospitality Leadership.

• Deanna Schultz, School of Education.

• Bethanne Shriner, human development and family studies online.

• Alicia Stachowski, psychology department.

• Ahmet Turkmen, engineering and technology.

• Wei Zheng, engineering and technology.

• Todd Zimmerman, chemistry and physics.

Promoted to associate professor

• Sarah Wollersheim Shervey, school counseling, school psychology and special education.

Promoted to associate professor with tenure

• Julie Beston, biology.

• Min DeGruson, engineering and technology.

• Jonathan Frisch, chemistry and physics.

• Rickie-Ann Legleitner, English and philosophy.

• Kimberly Loken, design.

• Cody Reimer, English and philosophy.

• Tyler Skorczewski, mathematics, statistics and computer science.

• Emi Stuemke, English and philosophy.

Tenure

• Alison Lukowski, English and philosophy.

• Kenneth Mullins, business.

• David Richter-O’Connell, design.

• Gregory Slupe, engineering and technology.

In the fall of 2020, UW-Stout had 258 faculty members.

The 2021-22 school year begins with Opening day activities, including campuswide Engagement Sessions, for faculty and staff on Monday, Aug. 30. Classes begin on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

• • •

SCHOLARSHIPS: The Presto Foundation has awarded a $13,000 scholarship to 11 students who are children of employees of National Presto Industries Inc. and Rusoh Inc., located in the Chippewa Valley.

Following are the recipients:

• Kevin Byrne, son of Lisa and Don Byrne of Eau Claire, attending Winona State University.

• Lauren Derleth, daughter of Paula and Michael Derleth of Eau Claire, attending Minnesota State University-Mankato.

• Max Derleth, son of Paula and Michael Derleth of Eau Claire, attending UW-Madison.

• Devon Frazier, daughter of Jim and Michele Frazier of Eau Claire, attending Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas.

• Zachary Hanson, son of Matthew and Nicole Hanson of Chippewa Falls, attending Winona State University.

• Noah Kaiser, son of David Kaiser and stepson of Shelly Kaiser of Eau Claire, and son of Sadie Kaiser of Eau Claire, attending UW-Eau Claire.

• Jessica Krause, daughter of Tim and Heather Krause of Eau Claire, attending the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

• Kameron Kryzanski, son of Sue and Todd Kryzanski of Plover, attending UW-Stevens Point.

• Karley Kryzanski, daughter of Sue and Todd Kryzanski of Plover, attending UW-Stevens Point.

• Claudia Paul, daughter of Derrick Paul of Eau Claire, attending UW-Eau Claire.

• Carter Peuse, son of David Peuse of Eau Claire and Becky Albricht of Eau Claire, attending UW-Stout.

The Presto Foundation has sponsored the program for 51 years and has awarded nearly $9.8 million in scholarships during its history.

The scholarship program is available to children of employees of National Presto Industries and its subsidiaries.

To qualify, high school students must have attained a cumulative grade point average of 3.7 out of 4.0, and college and graduate students must have maintained a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 out of 4.0.

Other factors considered are extracurricular activities and community involvement.

