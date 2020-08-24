GRANTS AVAILABLE: This year’s Community Needs grant cycle for the Community Foundation of Chippewa County will open Wednesday.
Nonprofit and charitable organizations serving Chippewa County are encouraged to apply for the grants.
Community Needs grants fund projects within the following categories: arts and culture, community development, education, health and human services, environment and animal welfare.
Applications for Community Needs grants and guidelines are available at yourlegacyforever.org/grants.
Chippewa County public and private school educators are also invited to apply for Northwestern Bank Mini-Grant funding and that application is also available online.
The grants support innovative learning and motivational activities or service-learning projects.
Proposals for Community Needs and Northwestern Bank grants must be received by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.
For more information, send an email to grants@yourlegacyforever.org, or call 715-723-8125.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: A total of 273 Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College students have received scholarships from the WITC Foundation.
A total of $150,800 was awarded.
Following are the names of some of the area recipients and the names of their scholarships:
• Ladysmith: Olivia Brockman, WITC-Rice Lake Retired Staff Scholarship.
Kaylee Bugbee, Evelyn Mommsen Nursing Scholarship.
Anna Kauffman, Quanex Building Achievement Scholarship.
Joseph Kesan, Donaldson Welding Scholarship.
McKenzie Morgan, Onan Family Scholarship.
Mikaila Smith, Soltis Family-Tony Area Scholarship.
Sasha Sutten, Frank and Avha McGinnis Memorial Scholarship and the Trey David Warring Scholarship.
• Menomonie: Amanda Groepper, Judy Stafsholt Scholarship.
Isaac Woodhull, Lampert Yards Scholarship.
• New Richmond: Mariah Frederickson, Avalene Swanson and LeRoy Swanson Scholarship.
Katelyn Goodman, St. Croix Valley Employers Association Scholarship.
Lindsey Hohler, Derrick Construction Scholarship and the St. Croix Valley Home Builders Association Scholarship.
Cody Liermann, Donaldson Welding Scholarship.
Dominick Marty, Robert Knowles Scholarship.
Jessica McEwen, Onan Family Scholarship.
Claire Odegard, Johnson Motor Sales Scholarship.
Ramon Ortiz, WITC Administrative Office Opportunity Builders Scholarship.
Eric Peterson, Val Peltier Memorial Scholarship.
Tesia Pettee, Rotary Club and New Richmond Scholarship.
