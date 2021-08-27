SCHOLARSHIP: Rachel Hayden of Eau Claire has received $3,800 in college credits through the Frontline Workers Scholarship from Outlier.org.
The scholarship, which is currently open for submissions, is offered through a partnership between the University of Pittsburgh and online college education platform Outlier.org.
It awards 1,000 essential workers with a free college course through Outlier.org.
• • •
FELLOWSHIP: Amelia Corona of River Falls has been awarded a fellowship worth $8,500 by The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Corona is one of 62 recipients nationwide to receive a Phi Kappa Phi fellowship.
Corona received a bachelor’s degree in animal science from UW-River Falls.
As a Phi Kappa Phi fellow, Corona will pursue a doctor of veterinary medicine at UW-Madison.
The selection process for a fellowship is based on the applicant’s evidence of graduate potential, undergraduate academic achievement, service and leadership experience, letter of recommendation, personal statement of educational perspective and career goals, and acceptance in an approved graduate or professional program.
• • •
GRADUATED: Four area residents graduated this summer from the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy.
They are Brandon Jensen and Chase Morris, both of Chippewa Falls, Christopher Kile of Menomonie and Caleb Truax of Ellsworth.
They are among the 42 cadets of the State Patrol’s 66th Recruit Class that finished more than six months of comprehensive training at the State Patrol Academy at Fort McCoy to prepare for careers as troopers or inspectors.
• • •
HONOR ROLL: Four area residents are among 372 UW-Whitewater student-athletes representing all 22 of the institution’s varsity sport programs who were named to the 2020-21 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Honor Roll.
The Warhawks’ 12 women’s teams had 183 honorees, while 189 student-athletes from the 10 men’s teams garnered Scholastic Honor Roll accolades.
In addition to the 372 individual awards, UW-Whitewater was named an All-Academic institution as student-athletes earned a GPA equal to, or greater than, the collective GPA of the overall student body.
To be eligible for the list, student-athletes must have carried a 3.0 grade point average. More than 50% of the WIAC’s student-athletes achieved Honor Roll status.
Following are the area student-athletes named to the UW-Whitewater WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll:
• Adam Giljohann of Menomonie, a freshman on the men’s track and field team majoring in communications.
• Kasey Skabroud of Ladysmith, a freshman on the men’s track and field team majoring in criminology.
• Erika Simmons of Blair, a sophomore on the women’s basketball team majoring in biology.
• Haley Myers of Somerset, a freshman on the golf team majoring in accounting.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Security Financial Bank has awarded $500 scholarships to nine area recent high school graduates to be used to further their education.
Following are the recipients:
• Caden Berger, a graduate of Durand High School, will major in business administration at UW-Eau Claire.
• Cayla Bingham, a graduate of Bloomer High School, will major in greenhouse management and production at UW-River Falls.
• Sophie Hauser, a graduate of Flambeau High School, will major in natural resources/environmental science at UW-Stevens Point.
• Austin Kroening, a graduate of Ladysmith High School, will enroll in the diesel mechanic program at Chippewa Valley Technical College.
• Michael Krueger, a graduate of River Falls High School, will dual major in physics and engineering at UW-River Falls.
• Emily Kuehl, a graduate of Bloomer High School, will major in business administration at Dakota County Technical College.
• Morgan Moline, a graduate of Pepin High School, will major in physical education and health at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
• Evan Moss, a graduate of Altoona High School, will major in business administration at UW-River Falls.
• Faith Robb, who was home schooled, will major in biochemistry with an art minor at Bethel University.
Each year, Security Financial Bank awards up to two $500 scholarships in each of its markets to graduating high school seniors.
Recipients are chosen based on involvement in school, youth organizations and community events, with particular preference given to students pursuing a career in finance, accounting or business administration.
From staff reports