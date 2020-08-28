ICE CREAM GIVEAWAY: Area Lions Clubs have teamed up with Ruby’s Pantry to sponsor free ice cream giveaways in Menomonie, Ellsworth and Hudson.
Each event will have about 4,000 cases of Halo Top Pops. There is no limit on how many cases each person can take.
Lions Club members will be available to help fill vehicles.
The ice cream is fresh and being given away because Halo Top Pops is changing its logo. The company donated semi loads of the ice cream to Ruby’s Pantry.
Following are the ice cream giveaway times and locations:
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Wakanda Park, 909 Pine Ave., Menomonie.
• 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Ellsworth High School, 323 W. Hillcrest St., Ellsworth.
• 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, former Family Fresh parking lot, 2307 Coulee Road, Hudson.
• • •
BIRDS AND BEER: Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary in Sarona is hosting a Birds and Beer program Thursday, Sept. 3, outside at Lehman’s Supper Club in Rice Lake.
Sign in starts at 5:30 p.m. and the program starts at 6 p.m.
This month’s presenter, Steve Betchkal, will talk about where birds go, how far they go and why they migrate twice a year.
Tickets are $15 per person. Price includes snacks, a drink ticket and the program.
Registration is required because space is limited.
To register, call Hunt Hill at 715-635-6543 or send an email to program@hunthill.org.
• • •
INSTALLED: Jim Turner has been installed as the 2020-21 president for the Eau Claire Seymour Lions Club.
Turner has been an active member of the club for the past 10 years.
Stuart Lorentz and Jim Murray continue as the club’s treasurer and secretary, respectively.
The Eau Claire Seymour Lions Club has 62 members and meets on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the VFW on Starr Avenue.
For more information about joining the club, visit jointhelions.org.
