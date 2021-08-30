SCHOLARSHIP: Brianna North of Greenwood received a $5,800 scholarship from UW-Stout’s School of Education.

The 2021-22 scholarship is from the Education Foundation of Phi Upsilon Omicron.

North, an early childhood education major, received the Phyllis S. Howe Scholarship.

Phi U is the National Honor Society in family and consumer sciences and related fields, such as early childhood education.

It bestows scholarships to inspire students to continue their Phi U goals of lifelong learning, leadership and service.

In high school, North volunteered at a preschool and found her love for early childhood education.

“When I was little, I always played ‘school’ with my siblings and cousins, where I played the teacher,” she said. “The idea of teaching became more concrete after I pieced together my interests, experiences and past.”

SCHOLARSHIPS: The Augusta Area Foundation awarded $18,000 in scholarships to the following 2021 graduates:

• Emily Mayer, Grace Rogers, Kennedy Schroeder and Grace Johnson received the Randy & Alice Wilkinson Memorial Scholarship.

• Grace Johnson received the Richard Brunzlick Family Scholarship.

• Kendel Noel received the Braden Dale Dickinsen Memorial Scholarship.

• Skyler Hudson-Walmsley and Ethan Frank received the Edgar & Elaine Paddock Family Scholarship.

• Phoenyx Knuth, Brianna Krueger, Alexis Kaeding, Aiza Larson, Parker Schwoch and Kayleen Strauch received the Tom & Celia Bethke Scholarship.

• Kennedy Schroeder received the Dekan Family Scholarship.

• Michael Randall and Brianna Krueger received the David Balliett Memorial Scholarship.

• Michael Randall received the Mary Carol Peterson Memorial Scholarship.

• Megan Guntner received the George & Lorraine Stanek Memorial Scholarship.

• Kendel Noel received the D Gabler Monsantos Scholarship.

