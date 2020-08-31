EXCELLENCE AWARDS: Eight UW-Eau Claire faculty and staff members have been recognized for excellence.
Each award recipient received a university medallion and $1,500.
All eight of the UW-Eau Claire Foundation excellence awards are funded by Markquart Motors and Markquart Toyota.
The award honoring the 2020 UW System Board of Regents Excellence in Teaching Award nominee is funded by the Arnold and Lois Domer Foundation of Eau Claire.
• Mark Alfuth, a senior lecturer in the accounting and finance department, received the Excellence in Teaching Award.
Alfuth has been a full-time lecturer at UW-Eau Claire since 2016 after serving as an adjunct instructor at the university for the previous 12 years.
Alumni who endorsed Alfuth for the award said he cares deeply about his students and pushes them to succeed.
Former students said Alfuth’s private-sector finance experience brought a unique perspective to his teaching.
• Staci Heidtke, interim director of the Advising, Retention and Career Center, received the Administrative and Professional Academic Staff Excellence in Performance Award.
Heidtke, who has been a UW-Eau Claire staff member since 2007, has developed more than 200 new internships in the Chippewa Valley and has worked closely with employers and students.
Julia Diggins, a major gifts officer in the UW-Eau Claire Foundation, credited Heidtke for creating new and creative services for students that will help prepare them for life after graduation.
• Jerry Hoepner, an associate professor of communication sciences and disorders, received the UW System Board of Regents Excellence in Teaching Award.
Hoepner, who has been at UW-Eau Claire since 2004, has taught 11 different courses at the university.
He typically teaches 12 or 13 classes per year in fall, spring and summer, and has found time to mentor more than 250 students at the Chippewa Valley Aphasia Camp during the past 15 years.
• B.J. Hollars, an associate professor of English, received the Excellence in Service Award.
Hollars, who has been at UW-Eau Claire since 2011, has been an entrepreneurial leader in the literary and creative arts community in the Chippewa Valley.
He is the founder and director of the Chippewa Valley Writers Guild, which is dedicated to supporting local writers’ work.
Hollars’ newest venture is the Midwest Artist Academy that will provide 50 high school-aged students weeklong arts-themed educational opportunities.
• Christopher Jorgenson, director of the Gender & Sexuality Resource Center, received the Excellence in Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Award.
Jorgenson, who has been at UW-Eau Claire since 2010, is thoughtful, insightful and passionate about advocating on behalf of students, and is a leader on campus and in the community.
Quincy Chapman, director of Housing and Residence Life, said Jorgenson has helped make changes that better serve students and has allowed UW-Eau Claire to become one of the top-ranked campuses in the nation for LGBT students.
• Nichole Miller, an academic advisor in UW-Eau Claire’s Advising, Retention and Career Center, received the Excellence in Advising Award.
Recipients of this award are chosen through a Student Senate selection process.
Miller has been at UW-Eau Claire since 2008, working as an academic department associate in the music and theatre arts department until becoming an ARCC academic advisor in 2016.
She has been the lead advisor in ARCC since 2019.
Charles Johnson, student body president, said Miller successfully fosters in all of her students creativity, critical insight, empathy and intellectual courage.
• Kimberly Reed, program assistant in the Intercultural Immersions Office, received the University Staff Excellence in Performance Award.
Reed has worked at UW-Eau Claire since 2013.
Those who nominated her for the award said her professionalism and quiet, selfless contributions help the university community to thrive.
Jeff DeGrave, intercultural immersions coordinator, calls Reed an exceptional human being with a never-ending positive attitude.
• Scott Swanson, a professor of management and marketing, received the Excellence in Scholarship Award.
Swanson has been a researcher in the College of Business since coming to UW-Eau Claire in 2008.
Swanson has produced 28 peer-reviewed journal articles while at UW-Eau Claire, part of his career total of 48.
Under Swanson’s leadership, UW-Eau Claire’s American Marketing Association student chapter was twice named the international chapter of the year.
In 2018, Swanson received the AMA Outstanding Faculty Advisor Award.
From staff reports