FUNDRAISER: The Change for Kids fundraiser, a benefit for Hope Gospel Mission’s Renewal Center for Women and Children, will be from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The event raised more than $20,000 last year to help open the center.
This year, Hope Gospel Mission has a goal of raising $25,000 to help provide shelter, training and counseling for one family for a year.
“We can’t thank the Chippewa Valley enough for last year’s success,” said Sandi Polzin of Hope Gospel Mission.
“These are hard times for everyone, but every penny counts towards helping our families,” she said.
Children and families are encouraged to bring their jars of change and piggy banks to any of the five donation sites to donate coins.
The donation sites include Northwestern Banks in River Prairie, downtown Chippewa Falls and Lake Wissota, along with Down to Earth Garden Center and Hope Gospel Mission’s office.
Donation sites will be hands free to encourage social distancing and safe practices.
Northwestern Bank is again matching donations up to $5,000.
Olson’s Ice Cream is also giving children who donate a free ice cream certificate.
• • •
DONATION: The RCU Foundation gave $30,000 to the Chippewa Valley Museum for their Music of the North “object theater” production.
An object theater is a multi-screen show with audio, lighting effects, photo stills and exhibits. These elements work together to create a multi-sensory experience and put visitors inside the story.
“The Music of the North object theater will explore the Chippewa Valley’s diverse music heritage,” said Chippewa Valley Museum director Carrie Ronnander.
“This project will provide a cross-disciplinary approach to teaching local history and culture and enable more children to see themselves and their traditions as part of this community,” she said.
The new show will be designed for elementary school social studies and music curriculum, but will engage visitors of all ages.
Music of the North will be played in the museum’s existing Farmhouse Theater, the only object theater in northwestern Wisconsin.
“The object theater creates a unique way for Chippewa Valley residents and visitors to learn and understand our diverse history through music,” said John Sackett, president of the RCU Foundation.
“The foundation values education and arts, especially for the benefit of our community’s children, and this project aligns perfectly,” he said.
From staff reports