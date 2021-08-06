SCHOLARSHIP: Julianna Henderson of Menomonie has been awarded the $500 Iowa Veterinary Medical Association Foundation Supporting Leadership Scholarship.
Henderson received her undergraduate degree in animal science from Iowa State University.
She will begin her final year at the College of Veterinary Medicine at Iowa State University this fall.
After graduating with her doctorate in veterinary medicine, Henderson would like to practice mixed and production animal medicine with an emphasis in dairy production medicine.
• • •
INITIATED: Nicole Kallberg of Rice Lake was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at UW-Milwaukee.
It is the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Kallberg is among about 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: The Edwin E. and Janet L. Bryant Foundation in Stoughton has announced the latest recipients of its scholarship program.
The area recipients are:
• Maria Anderson, Arcadia High School.
• Rylee Haines, Arcadia High School.
• Claire Henneman, Bloomer High School.
• Vanessa Jenneman, Bloomer High School.
• MacKenzie Johnson, Black River Falls High School.
• Jamie Lyons, Bloomer High School.
• Alli Schoengarth, Neillsville High School.
• Mindy Schoengarth, Neillsville High School.
• Linzy Sendelbach, Arcadia High School.
• Lisa Smith, Neillsville High School.
The Bryant Foundation scholarship program was created to assist students of Stoughton High School and the high schools of all the Wisconsin communities where Nelson Industries had a manufacturing presence.
Renewable scholarships up to $12,000 annually are offered for full- or part-time study at an accredited institution of the student’s choice.
Preference is given to nontraditional students who did not go directly to college after high school and who want to attend college, or are currently enrolled in college.
Awards may be renewed for up to five additional years or until a bachelor’s degree is earned, whichever occurs first.
• • •
LIONS PRESIDENT: Mel Jahnke has been installed as president of the Eau Claire Seymour Lions Club for 2021-22.
Jahnke has been an active member of the club for the past six years.
Stuart Lorentz and Jim Murray continue as club treasurer and secretary, respectively.
The Eau Claire Seymour Lions Club has more than 60 members and meets on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the VFW on Starr Avenue.
For more information about joining the club, visit jointhelions.org.
