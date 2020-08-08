AWARD: Judy Foust of Colfax has been named the 2020 WEAC Friend of Education by the Wisconsin Education Association Council.
Foust, a motivational speaker, was selected for the award based on her consistent advocacy to encourage educators. She is a regular presenter at conferences for educators and was formerly an English and reading instructor for 37 years in four different Wisconsin schools.
“It is with great pleasure and pride that I present this year’s Friend of Education Award to Judy Foust,” WEAC President Ron Martin said. “She is a person who has devoted her life to the children and educators of Wisconsin.”
• • •
AWARD: Lindsey Jo Boehm of Eau Claire has received the James R. Larson and Vicki Lord Larson Undergraduate Research Fellowship Award.
Boehm is the recipient from the College of Nursing and Health Services.
Boehm’s project with Lorraine Smith, clinical assistant professor of nursing, is titled “Implementing an Educational Initiative on Electronic Cigarettes and Vaping.”
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: The Hallie Optimist Foundation has awarded seven scholarships to high school graduates in the Chippewa Valley.
Two of the scholarships were in memory of past Optimist members given by the Jim McDonald and Norm Plourde families.
The Hallie Optimist Foundation has been supporting the deserving youth in the Chippewa Valley since 2001.
The 2020 scholarship recipients are Josephine Harvey, Brielle Simonsen and Alaina Steinmetz from Chippewa Falls, Olivia Laube from North High School, Sierra Thompson from Liberty Christian School, Lincoln Dallman from Memorial High School and Emma Knobloch from Regis High School.
Dallman’s scholarship was in memory of Plourde while Knobloch’s scholarship was in memory of McDonald.
The Hallie Optimist Club has been awarding scholarships since 2001, and in 2013 created the Hallie Optimist Foundation.
From staff reports