CHANGE FOR KIDS: Hope Gospel Mission’s annual Change for Kids fundraiser, which provides a fresh start for women and children in the Hope Renewal Centers, will be from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Children and families are encouraged to bring their jars of change and piggy banks to donate to Hope Gospel Mission’s cause. Money may be brought to Northwestern Bank locations in Altoona’s River Prairie and downtown Chippewa Falls, and at Hope Gospel Mission’s office.
Northwestern Bank is matching donations up to $5,000. Olson’s Ice Cream is giving children who donate a free ice cream certificate.
“It’s so amazing to see everyone’s change jars making a real impact on lives in this community,” said Sandi Polzin of Hope Gospel Mission.
“A few cents here and there really does add up to give these women and children hope for better days to come,” Polzin said.
• • •
MENOMIN MEANDER: The Menomin Meander, sponsored by the Menomonie Optimist Club and Culver’s, will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.
The ride begins and ends at Dunn County Recreation Park in Menomonie. Restrooms are available.
The Menomin Meander follows the 8.5-mile Lake Menomin Loop, with much of the ride on trails. The sections that do follow designated bike routes are on quiet streets.
The Meander is designed to encourage families with children to ride. Crossing guards will be utilized where streets need to be used.
A rest stop with refreshments will be staged half way around the lake in Wakanda Park.
At the end, a Menomonie police officer will show children a police car with all its gear and answer questions.
Riders are encouraged to wear helmets.
No advanced registration is required.
• • •
USED BOOK SALE: The Eau Claire branch of the AAUW will have its Used Book Sale Sept. 16-18 at the Eau Claire County Expo Center.
People who want to donate books for the sale may drop them off from Aug. 15 to Sept. 12 at the white donation boxes at the Festival Foods Eau Claire locations, Menomonie Market Food Co-op and Eau Claire Fitness.