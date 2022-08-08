CHANGE FOR KIDS: Hope Gospel Mission’s annual Change for Kids fundraiser, which provides a fresh start for women and children in the Hope Renewal Centers, will be from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Children and families are encouraged to bring their jars of change and piggy banks to donate to Hope Gospel Mission’s cause. Money may be brought to Northwestern Bank locations in Altoona’s River Prairie and downtown Chippewa Falls, and at Hope Gospel Mission’s office.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com