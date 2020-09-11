SENIOR CLASSES: L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., is holding three classes in September:
• Buried in Treasures, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 21-Dec. 7: This workshop will help you develop ways to begin solving clutter issues that may have been building for years. Learn how to declutter, sort items and get rid of things you do not want to keep. The purchase of a workbook, “Buried in Treasures,” is required. Connie Klees, a professional organizer, will lead the workshop. Cost is $15 for members and $22.50 for nonmembers.
• Beginning KenKen, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22: KenKen is a math-based, logic puzzle similar to Sudoku. While Sudoku typically uses letters to fill in grids, rows and columns, KenKen uses numbers to complete the rows and columns. The beginner class will provide a booklet of puzzles. This is a Zoom online class. Class fee is $1 for members and $1.50 for nonmembers.
• Emperor Solitaire, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23: Have fun, gain new skills and be ready to teach others. The beginner Emperor Solitaire class will provide card decks and a handout with basic instructions. This is a Zoom online class. Class fee is $1 for members and $1.50 for nonmembers.
To register or for more information, call the Senior Center at 715-839-4909.
DAY OF PEACE: The Highground Veterans Memorial Park in Neillsville will recognize the International Day of Peace with an open community event at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at The Highground’s Earthen Dove Effigy Mound.
Poetry and messages of peace will be read and songs will be performed.
Origami cranes that groups and individuals have been creating and donating to The Highground will also be on display.
The event will be held rain or shine.
No seating is available except for the grassy sloped ground.
Golf carts will be available for those who need assistance.
SCHOLARSHIPS: The Fall Creek Area Foundation has awarded $36,000 in scholarships to several Fall Creek High School graduates.
Following are the recipients:
• Isabella Steinke, Alma A. Glenz Medical Scholarship, $1,000; Olga E. and Steve H. Wise Health Care Scholarship, $1,000.
• Nolan Dimmitt, Bradley J. Wise Memorial Scholarship, $1,250.
• Quinlyn Rubeck, Carol L. Zimmerman Memorial Scholarship, $750; M&T Foundation Scholarship, $5,000.
• Alexander Hager, Emma P. Redmond Teaching Scholarship, $1,250.
• Brian Johnston, Fall Creek Area Foundation Scholarship, $750; Gert Ziemann Business Scholarship, $1,000.
• Paige Schoen, Fall Creek Community Scholarship, $350; Viola Ziemann Health Science Scholarship, $1,250.
• Megan Gillett, Fall Creek Lions Club Scholarship, $1,000.
• Abigail Bell, M&T Foundation Scholarship, $5,000; Robert Ziemann Health Care Scholarship, $1,500.
• Hamilton Williams, M&T Foundation Scholarship, $5,000; Richard Ziemann STEM Scholarship, $2,000.
• Allison O’Neil, Garth E. Melville Fine Arts Scholarship, $800.
• Camille Wilson, James O. Smith Teaching Scholarship, $500.
• Catelyn Schultz, Jim Wilhelm Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Onno Ziemann, Business or Science Scholarship, $1,250.
• Gabriel Schmidt, John Prissel Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Ludington Pineview Country School Scholarship, $750.
• Molly Larson, John O. Ward Citizenship Scholarship, $350; Roscelia and Herbert Sell Scholarship, $1,250.
• Katelyn Hong, Rhonda Webster Memorial Early Childhood Development Scholarship, $500.
• Tess Frank, Ralph and Marian Wise Scholarship, $500.
