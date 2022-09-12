CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS: Two events highlighting Americans’ constitutional rights will be held in September at UW-Stout.
Walter Kimbrough will present “I Respectfully Disagree: When Debate Dies Who Loses?” from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Great Hall of the Memorial Student Center.
Kimbrough will discuss how to enter into a debate, respect others’ free speech rights and talk about differences.
Kimbrough has been president of Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Ark., and most recently Dillard University in New Orleans. He is executive in residence at the University of Southern California’s Race and Equity Center, where he will co-chair the center’s National HBCU Racial Equity Commission.
A panel discussion titled “Protesting: Know Your Rights” will be presented from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, in the ballrooms of the student center.
Panelists will include Wade Harrison, senior counsel for UW System Legal, Dean of Students Sandi Scott and two representatives from University Police, University Housing, Freedom of Expression Committee and the Bias Incident Response Team.
Both events are free and open to the campus community and the public.
• • •
FREE SPEECH: What does it mean to have a constitutional right to free speech?
According to Eric Kasper, a professor of political science at UW-Eau Claire, and Troy Kozma, a professor of philosophy and religious studies at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County, much of the reasoning in contemporary Supreme Court cases mirrors John Stuart Mill’s arguments in his book, “On Liberty.”
Kasper and Kozma will provide details about recent Supreme Court cases and Mill’s philosophy during their presentation, “Free Speech, the Supreme Court and J.S. Mill” Thursday as part of the UW-Eau Claire-Barron County “Thursdays at the U” series.
The presentation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Room 234 of Ritzinger Hall, on the Rice Lake campus.
Kasper directs the Menard Center for Constitutional Studies at UW-Eau Claire. He has authored, co-authored or co-edited six books and 13 academic journal articles, including several on the freedom of expression.
Kozma is chair of the faculty at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County and directs the UW Collaborative Online Associate of Arts and Sciences degree program.
For more information about the “Thursdays at the U” series, call the campus at 715-788-6244 or send an email to Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu.
• • •
DAY OF PEACE: The Highground Veterans Memorial Park in Neillsville will recognize the International Day of Peace at noon Wednesday, Sept. 21, beginning with a minute of silence to create a “peace wave” around the world.
A brief ceremony with music and readings from the public will be shared at The Highground Liberty Bell. This will be followed by the opportunity for attendees to sample recipes from around the world at The Highground Museum.
The public is invited to bring soil from their homes to lay on the Dove Effigy Mound and flowers to place around The Highground’s Peace Pole.
After the ceremony, volunteers will be available to bring guests to the Dove Effigy Mound and the Peace Pole by golf carts and the park’s trail system.