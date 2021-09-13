CONSTITUTION DAY: The Menard Center for Constitutional Studies at UW-Eau Claire will host an event this month to recognize Constitution Day.
National bestselling author and speaker Jonathan Rauch will present themes from his most recent book, “The Constitution of Knowledge: A Defense of Truth,” during the event which begins at 5 p.m. Thursday in Room 100 of Hibbard Hall at UW-Eau Claire.
The event will also be live streamed at uwec.ly/live.
In his book, Rauch, who is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institute, defends the importance of empirical truth in universities and public institutions as we seek to create a “reality-based community.”
Free pocket Constitutions will be available at the event.
UW-Eau Claire requires that people wear masks indoors while on campus.
For more information about the Constitution Day event at UW-Eau Claire, send an email to MCCS@uwec.edu.
• • •
COUNTIES DISCUSSION: Barron County Administrator Jeff French on Thursday will present “What are counties?” during UW-Eau Claire-Barron County’s “Thursdays at the U” lecture.
His presentation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Room 234, Ritzinger Hall) on the Rice Lake campus.
Because of campus mask guidelines, masks are required indoors for all attendees.
French will show a brief video and share other information about the various roles, responsibilities and functions of counties as a part of our system of government.
He will also involve participants in a hands-on demonstration of county budgets.
French is a lifelong resident of Barron County. He was county finance director from 2000-09 before beginning his role as county administrator.
A student at Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College from 1987-89, French then earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from Lakeland College in 2000 and 2007, respectively.
French is licensed both as a certified public accountant and as an enrolled agent. In his free time, he enjoys cross country skiing and biking.
For more information about the series, contact Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu.
• • •
AIR QUALITY: The Augusta Memorial Public Library, 113 N. Stone St., Augusta, will host “Air Quality and Frac Sand Mining in Western Wisconsin” from 6 to 7 pm. Tuesday, Sept. 21.
The program will be presented by student researchers as part of the UW-Eau Claire Public Health Sand Mining Project led by Crispin Pierce.
For the last 12 years, the team has conducted a study to learn about the effects of sand mines on air quality.
“As part of our educational mission at UW-Eau Claire, we want to learn of community environmental health concerns and share what we know to address these concerns,” Pierce said.
The faculty-student research team from UW-Eau Claire has installed a network of “PurpleAir” monitors in communities throughout west-central Wisconsin to collect and analyze data to advise Wisconsin citizens about air quality.
Recently, a monitor was installed at the Augusta Library.
This presentation is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is requested at bit.ly/FallPrograms21.
For more information, call 715-286-2070, or send an email to aulib@augustalibrary.org.
• • •
GRADUATED: Ryan Dorf of Augusta has graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Mass., with a bachelor’s of science degree in chemical engineering.
During his college career, Dorf was a recipient of the Robert T. Haslam Scholarship for outstanding chemical engineers.
In high school, Dorf received the National Merit Scholar award.
Dorf has accepted a position with 3M corporate headquarters in St. Paul, Minn., in their engineering department.
Dorf is the son of Steve and Judy Dorf of Augusta.
• • •
SENATE SCHOLARS: State Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, has announced that the 2022 Wisconsin Senate Scholar Program is now accepting applications.
The program is open to high school juniors or seniors with an interest in government, law, politics or policy.
Participants get an insider’s view of the state Legislature, learning directly from state senators, legislative staff, journalists, legislative lawyers and university faculty through simulations as well as actual participation in legislative activities.
One student from each of the 33 state Senate districts will have the opportunity to participate in the weeklong program in Madison.
The Senate Scholar Program has created an advanced government curriculum that includes classroom instruction, roundtable discussion sections and a lab component.
Scholars staff the Senate floor during an actual legislative session and witness the Senate debate on legislation.
Scholars will also draft their own bills and amendments, form their own mock committee, and elect committee leadership.
Each Senate Scholar is required to stay at the Concourse Hotel in downtown Madison. Program facilitators stay at the hotel and are available to Senate Scholars 24 hours a day.
Applications must be received by Nov. 1. A digital copy of the application and more information can be found at senatescholar.com.
From staff reports