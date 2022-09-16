FALL FARMERS MARKET: The Chippewa Falls YMCA, in association with the Chippewa Health Improvement Partnership, will be hosting a Monday Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 19 and 26, and Oct. 3.
A variety of vendors will feature products grown and made locally.
Free parking is available at the YMCA for the farmers market.
“Our staff is delighted that CHIP selected the Chippewa Falls YMCA as the location for their farmers market,” said Carrie Mathwig, the YMCA’s healthy living director.
“We look forward to expanding the farmers market to next summer and continuing our partnership with Chippewa Health Improvement Partnership,” she said. “It is exciting to be part of this opportunity to bring fresh, local food to the residents of Chippewa Falls.”
Anyone interested in being a vendor at the market may call Mathwig at 715-861-2352 for more information.
• • •
SONS OF NORWAY: Sons of Norway, Loven Lodge 29, will meet from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St.
The program will be a pictorial tour of Norway set to the music of Edvard Grieg.
The public is welcome and lunch will be served.
• • •
POP-UP SALE: The Friends of the Chippewa Falls Public Library will have a pop-up sale for audiovisual materials from Wednesday through Saturday, Sept. 24, in the Wissota Room of the library at 105 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
The sale will be held during the library’s normal operating hours.
DVDs and CDs are $1. Books on CD will be priced as marked.
• • •
POWERED BY ELECTRICITY: The Sustainability Office at UW-Eau Claire is joining with St. Croix Electric Co-Op, Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services and nonprofit Hope for Creation to host a Powered by Electricity event on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Powered by Electricity is a free community event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the auditorium and parking lot of North Hall at UW-River Falls.
There will be talks from subject matter experts in the solar and electricity fields, test drives of electric vehicles and bikes, electric tools and equipment demonstrations and vendors, electric cooperative information stations, a chance to win electric lawn care, and brat and hot dog sales supporting the St. Croix Valley Sexual Assault Response Team.
“This is a great opportunity for key sustainable programs in the area to come together and inform the community how we can individually and collectively work together to make our daily activities more earth-friendly,” said Mark Klapatch-Mathias, UW-River Falls’ sustainability coordinator.