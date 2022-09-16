FALL FARMERS MARKET: The Chippewa Falls YMCA, in association with the Chippewa Health Improvement Partnership, will be hosting a Monday Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 19 and 26, and Oct. 3.

A variety of vendors will feature products grown and made locally.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com