GENEALOGY: The next Chippewa County Genealogical Society meeting is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.
Following a short business meeting, the speaker will be Cynthia Mayer, whose subject is forensic genealogy, which will be about helping police departments or other organizations to find missing persons.
The meeting will be in the CCGS Library on the second floor of the History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls.
Attendees are asked to wear masks.
• • •
NATIONAL MERIT SEMIFINALISTS: Thirteen area students are among the 16,000 semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
These high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be offered next spring.
The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.
A semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.
National Merit Scholarship winners for 2022 will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July.