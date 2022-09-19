BANNED BOOKS: The American Library Association sponsors an annual initiative called Banned Books Week, which this year is celebrated from Sept. 18-24. The celebration began in 1982 in response to increased attempts to remove books from circulation.

In 2020, the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom noted challenges to reading materials at all levels, including those focused on race and racial justice, as well as others dealing with LGBTQ and transgender issues.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com