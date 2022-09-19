BANNED BOOKS: The American Library Association sponsors an annual initiative called Banned Books Week, which this year is celebrated from Sept. 18-24. The celebration began in 1982 in response to increased attempts to remove books from circulation.
In 2020, the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom noted challenges to reading materials at all levels, including those focused on race and racial justice, as well as others dealing with LGBTQ and transgender issues.
In honor of Banned Books Week, Katherine Elchert, director of the Rice Lake Public Library, will present “Celebrate Your F-READ-om!” Thursday as part of the “Thursdays at the U” series at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.
The presentation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Room 234 of Ritzinger Hall, on the Rice Lake campus.
Elchert will discuss the issue of what we are allowed or encouraged to read during Banned Books Week. Some book clubs, including one at UW-Eau Claire’s McIntyre Library, focus on reading banned or challenged titles.
For more information about the “Thursdays at the U” series, call 715-788-6244 or send an email to Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu.
• • •
SPAGHETTI FEED: The Association of Altoona Emergency Services will hold a spaghetti feed from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Altoona Fire Department, 1904 Spooner Ave., Altoona.
A full all-you-can-eat dinner will be served including spaghetti, garlic bread, salad and dessert. Admission is by free will donation.
During the dinner, emergency vehicles and equipment will be on display as well as demonstrations from the police and fire departments. There will be raffle-style police and fire calendars available.
Money raised from the dinner will support the purchase of EMS patient care equipment, fire extrication tools, squad car mounts for non-lethal control devices, and thermal cameras for search and rescue operations.
• • •
STATE PATROL GRADUATES: Five area residents are among the 37 cadets who graduated from the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy following six months of training.
They are Kali Brathol of Menomonie, Kevin Capek of Cornell, Matthew Jankowski of Withee, Bradley Ritger of Fall Creek and Randall Zais of Eau Claire.
The 67th Recruit Class will join nearly 500 sworn troopers and inspectors of the Wisconsin State Patrol, who are assigned to posts across the state.
The 37 cadets are from communities in Wisconsin, the Midwest and around the world.