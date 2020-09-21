BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Library of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library will hold a book sale in the Wilson Ballroom at the Lismore Hotel, 333 Gibson St., Friday through Sunday, Oct. 2-4.
On Friday and Saturday, at-risk and older populations are invited to visit the sale from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
The sale will be open to the general public from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Choose from a wide variety of nonfiction, children’s, adult fiction and young adult books, as well as audio books, music CDs and DVDs.
Adult paperbacks start at $1, and hardcovers start at $2.
Children’s and young adult paperbacks start at 25 cents and hardcovers start at 50 cents.
A bag sale on Saturday and Sunday will offer remaining inventory at deep discounts.
For more information, call 715-839-5004 or send an email to librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us.
• • •
VIETNAM REUNION: A Vietnam Veterans Reunion will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 3, at The Highground Veterans Memorial Park near Neillsville.
Vietnam veterans and spouses are invited to join the informal gathering.
In addition to providing an opportunity for Vietnam veterans to meet and share stories, there will also be a Vietnam War UH-1H Huey helicopter landing at the park, a trailered UH-1H onsite courtesy of VVA 331, and a veteran’s lunch.
A special guest at the reunion will be author BJ Prior, who worked as a flight attendant with Continental Airlines for 40 years.
She flew MAC operations, transporting soldiers during the Vietnam War.
During the reunion, Prior will share her stories, compassion and connections with those soldiers, which she wrote about in her book, “Behind My Wings.”
Social distancing will be encouraged and practiced outdoors.
Face coverings are required inside the Highground Gift Shop and Museum.
To RSVP, contact Theresa by email at museum@thehighground.us or by calling 715-743-4224.
From staff reports