SENIOR CLASSES: L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., is holding four classes in October:
• Line Dance Practice, Thursdays, Oct. 1-29: Three separate classes will be offered for different levels of experience. More experienced practice sessions will be from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. Medium practice sessions will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Basic practice sessions will be from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Call the Senior Center to sign up for these sessions. Class fee is $2 for members and $3 for nonmembers.
• ABCDs of Medicare, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7: This class provides a foundational understanding of the four elements of Medicare: Part A-Hospital; Part B-Medical; Part C-Medicare Advantage; and Part D-Prescription. Information will be provided on initial enrollment and additional enrollment periods pertaining to Part C options. Class is free.
• Medicare and Your Options, 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7: Confused about Medicare? Looking for the peace of mind a Medicare supplement insurance policy can provide? Learn about the different parts of Medicare and what your options are. Class is free.
• Medicare Supplemental Comparison, 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8: Confused by the world of Medicare? Learn the basics of Medicare, deductibles and supplement comparison. Class is free.
For more information or to register, call the Senior Center at 715-839-4909.
NATIONAL MERIT SEMIFINALISTS: Several area high school seniors are among 16,000 semifinalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
They have an opportunity to continue in the competition for 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring.
More than 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.
Following are the area semifinalists:
Barron: Phoebe Jerome, Barron High School.
Cameron: Francesca Pica, Cameron High School.
Eau Claire: Rachel Lester, Joshua Mithuen, Emery Thul, Benjamin Young and Dalena Young, Memorial High School; Kailyn Walukas, homeschool; Morgan Jaenke, North High School; Michaela Niedzwiecki, Regis High School.
Fountain City: Damian Jilk, Cochrane-Fountain City High School.
Galesville: Benjamin Hirschboeck, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School.
Hudson: Jonathan Bennett, Ainsley Kennedy, Zoe Quiney, Hudson High School.
Menomonie: Summit Schultz, Morgan Selchow, Menomonie High School.
New Richmond: Tyler Dennis, Jaxon Green, New Richmond High School.
River Falls: Christina Rolf, River Falls High School.
