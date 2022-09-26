ICE AGE TRAIL: Sue Greenway first noticed the Ice Age Trail as she drove by the yellow and brown roadside markers near Birchwood. She started walking local segments of the trail, and then, after a few years of talking about it, decided to hike the entire 1,200-mile trail during 2020-21.

Greenway’s experience goes far beyond the trek. She’s excited to share her journey Thursday as part of the “Thursdays at the U” series at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com