ICE AGE TRAIL: Sue Greenway first noticed the Ice Age Trail as she drove by the yellow and brown roadside markers near Birchwood. She started walking local segments of the trail, and then, after a few years of talking about it, decided to hike the entire 1,200-mile trail during 2020-21.
Greenway’s experience goes far beyond the trek. She’s excited to share her journey Thursday as part of the “Thursdays at the U” series at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.
Her presentation, “Ice Age Trail Adventurer,” will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Room 234 of Ritzinger Hall, on the Rice Lake campus.
In addition to Greenway’s passion for all things related to the trail, she enjoys quilting, motorcycling and exploring the U.S. This year, she will embark on shorter expeditions in Wisconsin’s Driftless Area, Superior Hiking Trail, Appalachian Trail and the George S. Mickelson Trail in South Dakota.
Greenway’s motorcycle will take her to the Rocky Mountains, the Yellowstone area and the Black Hills.
In addition to volunteering with the Superior Lobe Chapter of the Ice Age Trail in various ways, Greenway is honored to serve on the board of directors for the statewide Ice Age Trail Alliance.
For more information about the “Thursdays at the U” series, call 715-788-6244 or send an email to Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu.
• • •
BOOK DONATIONS AND SALE: The Volunteer Partners of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls is collecting new and used books through Friday to raise money for its community scholarship fund.
Brandy Sikora, manager of volunteer services at the hospital, said collecting and selling books is a Volunteer Partners’ tradition.
Sikora said many community members look forward to the event each year, and it’s a meaningful way to raise money for the Volunteer Partners’ scholarship fund, which benefits area students pursuing careers in a health care-related field.
New and gently-used books can be donated through Friday in the main lobby of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, 2661 Highway I, Chippewa Falls. Donation hours are 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
People are asked not to donate textbooks, dictionaries or encyclopedias.
All donated books will be sold at the Volunteer Partners’ Book Sale outside the hospital’s plant services garage, located by the receiving dock, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.
Masks will be required when donating or shopping.
• • •
MEDALIST: Isaiah Jackson of Eau Claire, a student at Chippewa Valley Technical College, won the college bronze medal in barbering at the 2022 SkillsUSA Championships in Atlanta.
More than 5,200 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education.
Students were invited to the event to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 108 hands-on competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking.
Industry leaders from 650 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers.
A total of 1,150 gold, silver and bronze medals were presented to students.
• • •
ADMITTED: Christopher Yengo of Eau Claire has been admitted to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, N.Y, one of the country’s five service academies.
Yengo is a graduate of Eau Claire Memorial High School.
• • •
DONATION: Rock Falls Raceway has donated $35,190 to Joshua’s Camp, a local retreat for children with cancer.
The money was raised through the CTech Badger Classic, which was held in June at Rock Falls Raceway.