DISTINGUISHED TEACHER: Music lecturer Patti Cudd has been named the Distinguished Teacher of the Year at UW-River Falls.
The award was established more than 50 years ago and is the highest honor a faculty member can receive on campus.
Each year nominations are sought from current seniors and recent graduates.
"Patti Cudd is my applied percussion teacher, mentor, and friend," one nominator wrote. "I have learned so much about what it means to be a female percussionist and how to be confident in doing so. Patti challenges me in my lessons and in her ensembles while also having grace for the days that I am not at my best. She treats all of her students with great respect and understanding, and that is why she leaves such a lasting impression on her students."
Cudd is active as a percussion soloist, chamber musician and educator. She teaches percussion and new music studies at UW-River Falls and at the College of St. Benedict/St. John's University.
Cudd, a Hudson native who lives in Woodbury, Minn., has been teaching at UW-River Falls since 1998.
Cudd holds a doctor of musical arts degree specializing in contemporary musical studies from the University of California, San Diego; master of music degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo; undergraduate studies at UW-River Falls; and, studied in the soloist class with a Fulbright Scholarship at the Royal Danish Conservatory of Music in Copenhagen, Denmark.
A plaque of Cudd's likeness will be added to the wall of Distinguished Teachers in the Wyman Education Building.
• • •
STRUGGLE WITH DISEASE: This week's UW-Eau Claire-Barron County's "Thursdays at the U" series will host community member Jim Adams, who will share how he and his family members dealt with the final two years of his wife's struggle with Lewy body dementia and Parkinson's disease.
The presentation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Room 234, Ritzinger Hall) on the Rice Lake campus.
Masks are required indoors for all attendees.
After his wife Diane passed away, Adams wrote "Other Me's," a self-published memoir consisting of reflective daily journals and memory care facility notes.
He chronicles the progression of Diane's physical and mental symptoms, including Capgras syndrome, which caused her to believe there were multiple versions of her husband, including several malevolent imposters.
Adams is a former aerospace engineer and retired Chetek High School math, science and computer science teacher. He is a volunteer community educator for the Alzheimer's Association and a support group facilitator for the Barron County Aging and Disability Resource Center. He and his wife were married for 52 years.
The "Thursdays at the U" weekly series is free and open to the public thanks to support from the UW-Eau Claire-Barron County Foundation.
For more information about the series, contact Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu.
From staff reports