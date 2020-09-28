FUNDRAISING EVENT: Hope Gospel Mission’s 19th Annual Fall Fundraising Event will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
This year’s event will be virtual. To find out more and register online, visit HarvestOfHopeEvent.org.
The event will highlight the opening of the Hope Renewal Center for Women and Children earlier this year.
”We hope you will join us for this amazing event,” said Sandi Polzin, Hope Gospel Mission’s executive director.
”We want to thank those in the community who support the life changing efforts offered at Hope Gospel Mission and look forward to your continued support,” she said.
• • •
LIFE CHAIN: The Eau Claire County Chapter of Wisconsin Right to Life is sponsoring the annual Life Chain from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday along South Hastings Way near Regis High School.
According to Right to Life, Life Chain is a peaceful witness and prayer vigil on behalf of unborn children whose lives are threatened by abortion.
In 2019, there were about 2,000 Life Chains across the U.S. and Canada.
• • •
CHICKEN DINNER: The Knights of Columbus of Stanley is sponsoring a charcoal chicken dinner Thursday, Oct. 8, at Holy Family Hall in Stanley.
The dinner is carry out only. Home delivery is available within the Stanley city limits by calling 715-206-0948.
Meals will be served from 4 p.m. until the food is gone.
The dinner includes charcoal chicken, baked beans, parsley potatoes, cole slaw, dessert, bread and a bottle of water.
Cost is $10 for a half chicken dinner and $8 for a quarter chicken dinner. Children under age 6 eat free.
From staff reports