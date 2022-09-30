FREE SPEECH: A national expert on free speech and book bans will be a guest speaker Monday at UW-Stout.

Jonathan Friedman, director of Free Expression and Education Programs at PEN America, based in New York, will lead the event Banned Books and Silencing the Classroom from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the University Library, second floor north.

