DONATION: Prestige Auto, 3525 Highway 93, is donating $16,300 to 13 local veterans charities.
Over the last seven years, Prestige Auto has been supporting local veterans in need with more than $107,000 in donations.
• • •
SCRABBLEBEE: Literacy Chippewa Valley’s annual ScrabbleBee fundraiser will be virtual this year on Thursday.
The ScrabbleBee will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Registration deadline is Monday. The silent auction starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Cost is $25 per person. Teams will consist of four people. Individual registrants will join with others to form teams of four members.
For questions or more information, call 715-834-0222 or send an email to info@literacycv.org.
• • •
NOTABLE CASES: A Notable Case Log section has been added to the Eau Claire Police Department’s website.
The log will include a listing of the local police calls for service by geographic district. It will contain a narrative summary of the noteworthy incidents that members of the Police Department provided service.
The Notable Case Log will be updated twice weekly and linked to the Police Department’s Facebook and Nextdoor social media platforms.
“The goal of this addition is to promote transparency and better inform community members,” Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus said.
“It is our hope this additional engagement will support our continued efforts to partner with community members to co-produce public safety and an exceptional quality of life in Eau Claire,” he said.
“We continually strive to earn your trust by exhibiting our values of integrity, dignity, compassion, commitment, professionalism and transparency,” Rokus said. “It is our intent this step will serve to strengthen that trust.”
• • •
SCHOLARSHIP: A local first-year student, Benjamin Lemay of Chippewa Falls High School, has earned the Stout Scholars award for the fall at UW-Stout.
The Stout Scholars Scholarship is $5,000, renewable up to four years, or a maximum of $20,000 for each student.
LeMay, of Eau Claire, said he chose UW-Stout because of its hands-on learning environment.
“When I first visited Stout, I was impressed to see how numerous and large the labs were for students,” he said.
“Additionally, I liked how Stout focuses on both teaching students in the classroom as well as giving them real experience in the labs,” LeMay said.
LeMay plans to major in mechanical engineering.
From staff reports