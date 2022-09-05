HELPING BIRDS: Author, educator and award-winning bird expert Laura Erickson will present “101 Ways to Help Birds” on Thursday for UW-Eau Claire-Barron County’s Thursdays at the U lecture.

The presentation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Room 234 of Ritzinger Hall, on the Rice Lake campus.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com