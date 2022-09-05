HELPING BIRDS: Author, educator and award-winning bird expert Laura Erickson will present “101 Ways to Help Birds” on Thursday for UW-Eau Claire-Barron County’s Thursdays at the U lecture.
The presentation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Room 234 of Ritzinger Hall, on the Rice Lake campus.
Erickson has written 12 books about birds, including “101 Ways to Help Birds” and “The Bird Watching Answer Book” for the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. She’s currently a columnist and contributing editor for Bird Watching magazine.
Since 1986 Erickson has produced the long-running “For the Birds” radio program for many public radio stations.
Erickson has been a scientist, teacher, writer, wildlife rehabilitator, professional blogger, public speaker, photographer and science editor at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
Her awards include the 2022 Wisconsin Society for Ornithology’s Golden Passenger Pigeon Award, the 2020 Minnesota Ornithologists’ Union’s Thomas Sadler Roberts Memorial Award and the 2014 American Birding Association’s Roger Tory Peterson Award.
For more information about the Thursdays at the U series, call the campus at 715-788-6244 or send an email to Linda Tollefsrud, the series organizer, at tollefla@uwec.edu.
• • •
BOOK SALE: The AAUW Used Book Sale will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Eau Claire County Expo Center.
More than 40 different categories of books will be available.
Hardcovers are $3. Paperbacks are $1.50. The Saturday special will be buy three and get one free. A Bag Sale on Sunday will be $6 for the first bag, $4 for the second bag and $2 for all subsequent bags.
Proceeds help to support local and national scholarships and AAUW activities.
For more information, send an email to aauweauclaire@gmail.com.
• • •
AWARDS: Two area mathematics teachers were honored as recipients of the Wisconsin Association of College for Teacher Education award winners from UW-River Falls.
Taunya Kobernick, a seventh-grade math teacher at New Richmond Middle School, received the 2022 UW-River Falls Pre-Service Educator Award.
Emily Amundson, a high school math teacher in St. Croix Falls, garnered the UW-River Falls Early Educator Award.
Kobernick was nominated by UW-River Falls math professor Erick Hofacker. Kobernick has worked closely with the math education program at UW-River Falls since 2014. In his nomination, Hofacker described Kobernick as a wonderful role model who provides math apprentices the opportunity to get involved immediately when they work in her classroom.
Amundson is a 2020 graduate of the UW-River Falls mathematics education program. She was nominated by her former mathematics apprentice block professor Mary Wright.
In her nomination, Wright described Amundson as a teacher who motivates her students through multiple engaging techniques.
Amundson has provided ongoing mentorship for UW-River Falls math apprentices. She plans to begin her graduate studies at UW-River Falls in secondary mathematics this summer.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Seven area residents have received scholarships from the Edwin E. and Janet L. Bryant Foundation of Stoughton.
They are Nathan Bremer and Ellie Hoesley of Arcadia High School, Hannah Paschke and Larissa Fossum of Bloomer High School, Caden Skelding and Jordyn Miles of Black River Falls High School, and Skylar Drinka of Neillsville High School.
The Bryant Foundation scholarship program was created to assist former students of Stoughton High School and the high schools of all the Wisconsin communities where Nelson Industries had a manufacturing presence.
In addition to Stoughton, those communities include Neillsville, Black River Falls, Mineral Point, Viroqua, Bloomer, Wautoma, Arcadia, Muscoda and Montello.
Renewable scholarships up to $12,000 annually are offered for full- or part-time study at an accredited institution of the student’s choice.
Preference is given to nontraditional students who did not go directly to college after high school and who want to attend college, or are currently enrolled in college.
Awards may be renewed for up to five additional years or until a bachelor’s degree is earned.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Five Elk Mound High School graduates have been awarded scholarships from the Alumni Scholarship Fund.
Regan Jenson, daughter of Kyle and Cathy Jenson, received the $1,000 scholarship. Jenson was active in the Yearbook Club, track and field, powerlifting and Varsity Letterwinner Club. She plans to attend the University of St. Thomas to study nursing.
Four $500 scholarships were awarded to Avery Kaanta, Kyra Hadenfeldt, McKenna Diermeier and Isabella Hollister.
Kaanta is the son of Kris Kaanta and Rebecca Livingston. Kaanta participated in football, baseball and powerlifting. He will attend UW-Eau Claire with an undeclared major.
Hadenfeldt is the daughter of Loren and Kristin Hadenfeldt. Hadenfeldt participated in piano competitions, cheerleading, volleyball, basketball, cross country and track and field. She will attend the University of Minnesota-Mankato to pursue a degree in nursing.
Diermeier participated in club volleyball, travel softball, high school volleyball and softball, E Club, Cultural Conversations, National Honor Society and Yearbook Club. Diermeier will attend Upper Iowa University. She plans to study biology.
Hollister is the daughter of Rick and Jodi Hollister. Hollister participated in volleyball, softball, basketball, Student Council and the National Honor Society. She will attend UW-Eau Claire to pursue a degree in biology.
