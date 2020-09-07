AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS: The four area Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley are opening Wednesday for their after-school programming and are accepting registrations.
The clubs have continued to work closely with their local health departments and school districts to ensure a seamless transition, safety and inclusion for all children.
The after-school program at each location serves students in grades 2-8.
An after-school membership is $15 per child or $30 per family for the 2020-21 school year.
The hours are from 2 to 6:30 p.m. at the Lunda Center in Black River Falls, and 3 to 6:30 p.m. at the Chippewa Falls Center, Lee & Mary Markquart Center in Eau Claire and the Menomonie Center.
The program will focus on academic success with healthy meals and snacks, social emotional support, opportunities for social recreation, and implementation of research-based programs based on the needs and interest of the enrolled students.
Health and safety protocols will be implemented including social distancing, hand hygiene and frequent disinfecting practices.
Masks will be worn by all staff and children.
For more information, visit cvclubs.org.
• • •
VAPING PRESENTATION: What is vaping? How about e-cigarettes and Juuls? Is vaping better or worse than using tobacco and how many teens are vaping or smoking?
These and other questions will be answered by respiratory therapist Jenna Green during her presentation, “The New Cigarette: Vaping, E-Cigarettes and Juuls,” from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Green’s presentation will be online as part of UW-Eau Claire-Barron County’s “Thursdays from the U” weekly series.
Green will provide an overview of a variety of e-cigarette devices, the relative harm of each and the “juice” that’s used along with the devices.
She will also discuss recent cases of serious illness or death resulting from e-cigarette use.
A registered respiratory therapist for almost 20 years, Green also is a certified asthma educator and smoking cessation specialist whose passion is in educating people about respiratory issues.
She has been on staff at Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake for the past 12 years.
Because of COVID-19, this fall’s “Thursdays from the U” series will be held online.
To access the livestreamed presentations, visit uwec.ly/Thursdays at least five to 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.
You will find instructions for joining the live sessions.
“Thursdays from the U” is sponsored by the UW-Eau Claire-Barron County Foundation.
For more information, contact Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu or call 715-788-6216.
• • •
VOTER ASSISTANCE EVENTS: To answer questions and promote steps for safe and successful voting, the League of Women Voters-Greater Chippewa Valley will be conducting three outdoor nonpartisan voter assistance events in September.
They will be Thursday at the First Street pavilion in Memorial Park in Durand, Tuesday, Sept. 15, on the front patio at Cucina Ceci in Pepin, and Thursday, Sept. 17, in the Calvary Covenant Church parking lot in Stockholm.
All three events will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Volunteers will show people how to register to vote, how to request an absentee ballot, and how to do either process by mail, online or in person at their municipal clerk’s office.
Volunteers will also be able to make copies of photo IDs and offer tips on accurately completing an absentee ballot.
Volunteers will be masked and additional social distancing and sanitation methods will be used.
For more information about these events, call Lori Miller at 715-285-5659.