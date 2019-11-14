LEFSE FEST: The first Lefse Fest to benefit the L.E. Phillips Senior Center’s “Fit for the Future” building campaign will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Senior Center at 1616 Bellinger St.
Lefse is a traditional round potato pancake and Norwegian holiday favorite used in meals and desserts.
“Lefse Fest is a delicious way to raise awareness and funds to meet the growing needs of our actively aging population and meet our $1.1 million match deadline,” Senior Center executive director Mary Pica-Anderson said.
Activities include lefse tasting stations, lefse decorating, lefse making demonstrations, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.
There will also be a lefse-filling contest judged by local celebrities at 10 a.m.
All of the lefse for the event has been donated by Norske Nook and Countryside Lefse.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 17, and free for children under age 6.
The Senior Center’s goal is to raise $1.1 million by February for a building expansion.
For more information and to donate, visit the Senior Center’s website or donate on the Eau Claire Community Foundation page at eccfwi.org/funds/fit-for-the-future-fund.
• • •
REMINISCENCE SERIES: The next Reminiscence Speaker Series event at UW-Stout will feature Dave Williams, retired vice chancellor and executive director of Stout University Foundation.
He will speak about his years at UW-Stout from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at University Archives and Area Research Center, room 504, on the fifth floor of the University Library.
The event is free and open to the public. Participants may bring a lunch. A beverage and snack will be provided.
Williams, of Menomonie, was one of the founders of the speaking series in the late 1980s as the university approached its centennial in 1991.
Williams retired in 2011 after working twice at the university.
He began working at UW-Stout in 1981 as director of Development and Alumni Services and executive director of the Foundation. He left to take a position at Ripon College in 1990. He came back to UW-Stout in 2007.
The Reminiscence Speaker Series has helped document the school’s culture and history through the personal accounts of alumni and former faculty and staff.
• • •
AWARDS: Two members of UW-Eau Claire’s Gender and Sexuality Resource Center have received awards from the Wisconsin College Personnel Association.
Christopher Jorgenson, director of the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center, received the Nora McGuire Outstanding Professional Award. He has been the director for eight years.
Kallie Friede, the center’s associate student services coordinator, received the New Professional of the Year Award. She has been on the center’s staff for six years.
• • •
INDUCTED: Grace Roseen of Chippewa Falls is one of 53 Wartburg College students recently inducted into the Phi Eta Sigma honor society.
Phi Eta Sigma is the oldest and largest freshman honor society.
A student must achieve a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.5 and be in the top 20% of their class by the end of the first year.
Wartburg College’s Phi Eta Sigma members have the opportunity to win additional scholarships through the honor society as well as participate in a variety of social and service events on the Waverly, Iowa, campus.
• • •
BEST FOR VETS: UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout have once again been listed among the top universities in the U.S. for veterans by the Military Times in its “Best for Vets: Colleges 2020” rankings.
The rankings are based on the results of Military Times’ annual survey, a comprehensive school-by-school assessment of veteran and military student services and rates of academic achievement, as well as a detailed review of public data collected by federal agencies.
The survey asks colleges and universities to document a wide array of services, special rules, accommodations and financial incentives offered to students with military ties, and to describe many aspects of veteran culture on a campus.
A total of 134 schools made the four-year university listing for 2020, including three from the UW System.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Three area residents have received scholarships from the Bemidji State University Alumni & Foundation.
Following are the area recipients:
• Hannah Peterson, Menomonie, junior, exercise science, Gerald “Bones” Freudenberg Athletic Scholarship.
• Alexis Derrick, New Richmond, senior, business administration, Michael and Tracy Roberge Scholarship.
• Lexi Derrick, New Richmond, senior, business administration, Beltrami Electric Operation Round-Up.
• • •
COMPETITION: Jenna Brantner of Menomonie, the 2018 Minnesota Cutting Horse Association $2,000 Limited Rider Champion and Minnesota State Fair winner, recently won a “shootout” for a saddle.
Brantner, a Chippewa Valley Technical College student, outscored 11 other riders at the Minnesota Equestrian Center in Winona, Minn. Competing riders came from Minnesota, Michigan, Iowa and Wisconsin.
Brantner rode a 17-year-old quarter horse mare owned by Mike and Mary Jo Lehmann of Menomonie.
Cutting is a western equine event where the contestants work cattle. It is modeled after how ranchers originally separated cows or calves from the herd for branding or medical treatments.
It is a judged event on style, degree of difficulty and specific guidelines for correctness.
