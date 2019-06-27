DAIRY BREAKFAST: American Lutheran Communities-Mondovi is hosting a dairy-themed breakfast for Mondovi area residents from 7 to 11 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of its facility at 200 Memorial Drive in Mondovi.
Tickets can be purchased Friday morning at the event and are $7 for adults and $4 for children. Kids under age 6 can eat for free.
The menu includes pancakes, yogurt parfaits, cheese curds and milk.
• • •
YARD GAMES: The Chippewa Falls Public Library invites the community to a new program this summer, Riverfront Yard Games.
The goal is to encourage people to get outside, be active and connect with each other.
Riverfront Yard Games will be from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, throughout the summer, at the Chippewa Falls Riverfront Park.
Games were purchased with a grant from Mayo Clinic Health System.
The event is free and no registration is required.
• • •
SENIOR CLASSES: L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., is hosting four classes in July:
• Financial Coffee Club, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, July 3-24: Bring your financial questions and have a cup of coffee with Kylee Zalewski of Edward Jones. Class is free.
• ABCDs of Medicare, 11 a.m. Monday, July 8: The ABCDs of Medicare provides a foundational understanding of the four elements of Medicare: Part A-Hospital, Part B-Medical, Part C-Medicare Advantage, and Part D-Prescription. Information will be provided on initial enrollment and additional enrollment periods pertaining to Part C options. Class is free.
• Medicare Basics, 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9: You have important decisions to make when you become eligible for Medicare. The goal is to help you understand your options and feel confident about choosing coverages based on your needs when you first enroll and every year after that. Class is free.
• Line Dance Practice, noon to 1:15 p.m. Thursdays July 11 and 18: Class practices the dances taught in the Beginning Line Dance Class. Class fee is $2 for members and $3 for nonmembers.
For more information, call the Senior Center at 715-839-4909.
From staff reports