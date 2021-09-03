ATTENDED: Zachary Maier of Hammond recently attended the 2021 Student Vice President Leadership Summit hosted by The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
As student vice president of the UW-River Falls chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, Maier was nominated to attend the Leadership Summit, which brought together nearly 60 student vice presidents from across the nation.
Participants at the six-session event learned strategies for operating and maintaining active chapters of Phi Kappa Phi and took part in a student leadership program that explored and enhanced individual strengths, interpersonal styles and the capacity to lead.
Maier received a special leadership certificate for participating in all six sessions of the event.
• • •
WHITE COAT: Brooke Suttles, daughter of Loren and Heidi Suttles of Eau Claire, is scheduled to participate in the White Coat Ceremony Sept. 18 at North Dakota State University.
Suttles is a student in the university’s pharmacy program.
Suttles is among North Dakota State University’s pharmacy students who will take the oath of a pharmacist during the ceremony.
Each student will receive a white coat symbolizing his or her duty to patients and colleagues as they enter the pharmacy profession.
• • •
EXCELLENCE AWARDS: UW-Eau Claire honored eight faculty and staff members for their excellence during the Blugold Breakfast and academic year opening meeting.
Each recipient got a university medallion and $1,500.
All of the UW-Eau Claire Foundation excellence awards for faculty and staff are funded by Markquart Motors and Markquart Toyota of Eau Claire.
The award honoring the 2021 UW System Board of Regents Excellence in Teaching Award nominee is funded by the Arnold and Lois Domer Foundation of Eau Claire.
Following are the 2021 award winners:
• Rose-Marie Avin, professor of economics and director of the Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies program, received the Excellence in Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Award.
Avin has demonstrated a sincere commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion during her 34 years at UW-Eau Claire through outstanding service and teaching.
Through her courses and immersion programs, Avin taught students to advocate for gender, racial and economic justice in the U.S. and other nations such as Nicaragua, Spain, Vietnam, India, Brazil and Argentina.
Avin has included UW-Eau Claire students in her work to fight racism, sexism, homophobia and xenophobia in the world.
• Pam Forman, professor and chairwoman of the sociology department and a faculty member in the Office of Research and Sponsored Programs, received the Excellence in Advising Award.
Students select the Excellence in Advising Award, and Blugolds say Forman, who has been at UW-Eau Claire for 17 years, always takes time for them.
The sociology students who Forman advises describe her as “unmatched in empathy, passion for application of sociology in real-world contexts and commitment to students.”
Forman promotes an inclusive campus by updating sociology students about current events and extending her expertise to all.
• Sanchita Hati, professor of chemistry and biochemistry, received the Excellence in Scholarship Award.
Hati, who has been at UW-Eau Claire for 15 years, is a productive researcher who has an exemplary publication record with undergraduate students. Her students have presented at least one poster at the national meeting of the American Chemical Society every year since 2014.
Hati currently manages three distinct projects: exploring protein dynamics to design the next generation of antibiotics, developing a noninvasive tool for cancer diagnostics in collaboration with Mayo Clinic and investigating the role of oxidative stress on the severity of COVID-19 infections.
• Rob Mattison, senior information systems and technology services videographer in Learning and Technology Services, received the University Staff Excellence in Service Award.
Mattison, who has been at UW-Eau Claire for nine years, shows respect to all members of the university community and has a genuine goal to brighten the day of people he encounters.
Mattison is a “consummate professional,” according to nomination materials, who strives for high-quality work while maintaining a casual, friendly, funny and enthusiastic demeanor. He cares about the well-being of students and considers his co-workers to be family.
• Signe Matson, lead academic advisor in the Advising, Retention and Career Center, received the Academic and Professional Staff Excellence in Service Award.
Matson, who has been at UW-Eau Claire for 21 years, has been the lead advisor in the arts and humanities cluster since the formation of the Advising, Retention and Career Center in 2016. Students have appreciated Matson’s support over the years.
Matson has helped with training and mentoring new staff members, and is a steady and reliable team member who has a wealth of institutional knowledge, according to nomination materials. Matson is considered a hard-working, compassionate, and student-first person who is a great resource inside and outside the Advising, Retention and Career Center.
• Heather Ann Moody, associate professor of American Indian studies, received the Faculty Excellence in Service Award.
Moody, who has been at UW-Eau Claire for 14 years, is an example of a servant leader with a passion for undergraduate education and mentorship, commitment to EDI and extensive service beyond campus, according to nomination materials.
In 2019, Moody received an Outstanding Women of Color in Education Award from the UW System.
Moody has been instrumental in leading important EDI initiatives at UW-Eau Claire. She is a co-chairwoman of the EDI Strategic Plan Committee that will guide the institution for the next five years and also co-chairs the Center for Racial and Restorative Justice Implementation Committee.
• Jeanette Olsen, assistant professor and director of assessment and evaluation in the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, received the Excellence in Teaching Award.
Olsen, who has been at UW-Eau Claire for five years, was praised in nomination materials for her dedication to students and her ability to provide multiple methods of learning to accommodate every type of student. Students say Olsen takes a genuine interest in the lives of those in her classroom.
Olsen is extremely knowledgeable and approachable, and always has a smile on her face.
• Kris Presler, a professor of mathematics, was UW-Eau Claire’s nominee for the UW System Board of Regents Excellence in Teaching Award.
Presler, who has been at UW-Eau Claire for 18 years, helps his students realize that mistakes are just opportunities for learning that should be embraced and not feared, according to nomination materials.
Students praise Presler for his professional mentorship and advising in technical upper-level courses.
