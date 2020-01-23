RALLY FOR LIFE: The Eau Claire County Chapter of Wisconsin Right to Life will hold its annual Rally for Life at 2 p.m. Sunday at St. James Catholic Church, 2502 11th St.
The speaker will be state Rep. Warren Petryk, R-town of Pleasant Valley, who will present an overview of Wisconsin pro-life legislation and other messages in both word and song.
• • •
WATERSHED MEETING: Farmers of the Barron County Watersheds, a producer-led group working in the Barron County watershed, will host a winter meeting from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Rolling Oaks Supper Club in Barron.
Lunch will be provided. Continuing education credits will be available for those who would like them.
The meeting will feature Jason Cavadini, Jeff and Jake Lake, and Logan Dwyer.
Cavadini is the assistant superintendent and agronomist at the UW-Marshfield research station. He will discuss no-till research being done in central Wisconsin.
The Lakes were selected as the 2019 Wisconsin Leopold Conservation Award winners. They will discuss what they did to earn that award as well as modern land stewardship strategies using precision technology.
The Lakes also use perennial borders on many of their fields. Those efforts earned them the Precision Ag Farmer of the Year Award in 2018.
Dwyer will share corn issues and grazing cover crops.
RSVP by Friday by sending an email to Craig Hamernik at hamernik@chibardun.net or by calling 715-418-0053.
• • •
SENIOR CLASSES: L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., is holding four classes in February:
• Medicare and Your Options, 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5: Confused about Medicare? Looking for the piece of mind a Medicare Supplement Insurance policy can provide? Learn about the different parts of Medicare and what your options are. Class is free.
• Line Dance Practice, noon to 1:15 p.m. Thursdays, Feb, 6-27: Practice the dances taught in the Beginning Line Dance Class. Class fee is $2 for members and $3 for nonmembers.
• Drop in and Let’s Talk, 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10: Have a confidential chat with a dementia care specialist for a memory screen or information, recommendations, and support on Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, caring for a loved one, and brain health. Class is free.
• ABCDs of Medicare, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11: The ABCDs of Medicare provides a foundational understanding of the four elements of Medicare: Part A-Hospital, Part B-Medical, Part C-Medicare Advantage, and Part D-Prescription. Information will be provided on initial enrollment and additional enrollment periods pertaining to Part C options. Class is free.
For more information, call the Senior Center at 715-839-4909.
• • •
SUSTAINABLE FARMING: Journalist Brian DeVore, author of the 2018 book “Wildly Successful Farming: Sustainability and the New Agricultural Land Ethic,” will discuss farmers in Wisconsin, Minnesota and across the Midwest who are balancing profitability and food production with environmental sustainability at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County’s “Thursdays at the U” spring series.
DeVore’s talk will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Room 234, Ritzinger Hall) on the Rice Lake campus.
DeVore will describe how farmers are using innovative cropping and livestock production techniques and strategies to develop their fruitful farms as working ecosystems.
DeVore will also address the role public policy can play in promoting and supporting the kind of regenerative agriculture that produces numerous environmental and economic benefits in local communities.
DeVore has more than 30 years of experience writing in-depth articles related to agriculture, the environment and natural history.
Feel free to bring your lunch as you listen to the speaker.
The series is free and open to the public.
For more information about “Thursdays at the U,” contact Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu or call 715-788-6216.
