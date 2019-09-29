JOY DAY: Triniteam Caregivers’ Joy Day will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Dove Healthcare-West, 1405 Truax Blvd.
Joy Day provides the elderly and disabled with entertainment, bingo and a light snack.
For more information, call Kim at 715-858-9803.
• • •
NSF FELLOW: J.P. Nelson of Eau Claire, a 2014 graduate of Memorial High School, has been awarded a 2019 National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship.
Nelson is pursuing a doctoral degree in The Human and Social Dimensions of Science and Technology, and most recently published a paper in the International Journal of Astrobiology.
• • •
AWARD: The American Association of Physics Teachers presented UW-Stout physics professor Laura McCullough with the Homer L. Dodge Citation for Distinguished Service to AAPT.
Dodge is the founder of AAPT.
“It has been a pleasure to help an organization that has been so valuable to my career and to be recognized for work that I feel is important to physics overall,” McCullough said.
AAPT cited McCullough’s leadership roles with the organization.
McCullough has led the development of a physics gender bias website, which originated with a National Science Foundation grant.
She attended the 2017 International Conference on Women and Physics and will be a team leader for the U.S. delegation in 2020.
McCullough began teaching at UW-Stout in 2000. She has served as a department chairwoman and received several campus teaching honors.
• • •
ELECTED: Paul Beseler of Ettrick has been elected to be one of four state vice commanders for the American Legion.
Beseler is an 11-year member of Runnestrand-Pederson American Legion Post 354 in Ettrick.
He recently completed a two-year term as commander of the American Legion’s Tenth District in Wisconsin.
Beseler will oversee 24 counties for the American Legion including Trempealeau, Eau Claire, Chippewa, Buffalo, St. Croix and Pierce counties. He will have jurisdiction over 127 posts and 11,000 members.
• • •
AWARD: Sue Krings of Durand has received the University Staff Employee Appreciation Award for September at UW-Stout.
Krings is the administration and business analyst in Learning and Information Technology.
She has worked at UW-Stout since 1996 and is a graduate of the Chippewa Valley Technical College program for administrative assistant, information processing.
Interim Chancellor Patrick Guilfoile presented Krings with a certificate of recognition, a UW-Stout travel mug and a UW-Stout blanket.
Students, faculty and staff may nominate a university staff member who demonstrates a commitment to excellence and the university community.
The award, in its 14th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.
• • •
INDUCTED: Hannah Pecha of Eau Claire, an exercise and sport science major at Coastal Carolina University, was inducted into Phi Eta Sigma during the 2018-19 school year.
Phi Eta Sigma is the honor society for freshmen.
It is the nation’s oldest and largest honor society for first-year college and university students in all disciplines.
In order to be inducted, students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average at the end of any semester. They must also be full-time students and rank in the upper 20 percent of their class.
• • •
GRANT: Wisconsin Foster Closet has received a $1,000 grant from Walmart in Menomonie through the store’s community grant program.
The grant will purchase clothing racks, storage bins and laundry necessities.
Wisconsin Foster Closet, located at 3375 Kothlow Ave., Suite 40, Menomonie, provides clothing and other needs to children coming into the foster system.
• • •
ENGINEERING PROGRAM: Jillian Awe of Eleva attended the Junior Women in Engineering program at Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Mich.
Middle school girls from Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio and California were accepted into this highly competitive scholarship program.
Junior Women in Engineering is part of Michigan Tech’s Summer Youth Programs.
Junior Women in Engineering is a fun and intensive weeklong look at several disciplines including mechanical, electrical, chemical, civil and environmental engineering.
The students were mentored by female role models working in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.
Students accepted into the program received a scholarship valued at more than $1,000 to cover tuition, room and board and supplies.
The girls also enjoyed team competitions, a variety show and outdoor activities.
