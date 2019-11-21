OUTDOOR PURSUITS: Nathali Jones, a leader in outdoor adventure education, will present “Impact of Outdoor Pursuits in Education” today during the UW-Eau Claire-Barron County’s “Thursdays at the U” series.
The talk will be from noon to 1 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Room 234, Ritzinger Hall) on the Rice Lake campus.
Jones will provide a brief history of adventure education and outdoor pursuits and their role in K-12 physical education.
She also will discuss how adventure education can be useful outside the traditional educational setting.
As an active member of the Society of Health and Physical Educators America and Wisconsin Health and Physical Education, Jones has presented research at the American College of Sports Medicine National Conference and the National Conference for Undergraduate Research.
Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in physical and health education and a master’s degree in physical education with an emphasis in adventure and outdoor education from UW-La Crosse.
Since earning her master’s, Jones has served as a physical education teacher and coach at Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids.
Feel free to bring your lunch to the talk.
For more information about the “Thursdays at the U” series, contact Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu.
• • •
GRANT APPLICATIONS: In 2015, the Rotary Club of Menomonie worked closely with the Community Foundation of Dunn County to create a fund to be used for special projects that enhance the local community.
In early 2020, up to $6,000 will be awarded in individual grants of up to $1,000 each to area organizations or groups.
Interested parties can complete an online application by visiting menomonierotary.org where instructions can be found under the documents section.
All applications for the 2020 cycle are due by Friday, Jan. 3.
Successful grantees will be notified by Feb. 7 prior to the awarding of the grants at the Feb. 21 club meeting.
Questions can be directed to Barbara Lyon, Rotarian and grant committee chairwoman, at lyonbarbara73@gmail.com.
• • •
WATER DISCUSSION: L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St., and the Chippewa Valley Group of the Sierra Club will host “What’s in Your Water? Cows, People and Groundwater Quality,” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the Eau Claire Room on the library’s lower level.
Mark Borchardt will present recent research on livestock and human sources of fecal contamination in private wells with a question and answer period to follow.
Borchardt is a research microbiologist for the USDA-Agricultural Research Service, and program leader for the Laboratory for Infectious Disease and the Environment, U.S. Geological Survey, Upper Midwest Water Science Center.
Borchardt is an expert on the measurement, fate, transport and health effects of human and agricultural zoonotic pathogens in the environment.
He recently received the Dr. John L. Leal Award from the American Water Works Association for his work on improving water quality and protecting public health in the U.S.
For more information, call 715-839-5004 or send an email to librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us.
• • •
WOMEN’S GIVING CIRCLE: The Eau Claire Community Foundation’s Women’s Giving Circle Fund is awarding a record $47,210 in grants in 2019.
Each grant recipient fulfills the Circle’s mission of supporting women and children in the Eau Claire area.
The organizations and programs the Circle has voted to fund are:
• Altoona School District: “Care Closet”
• Chippewa Valley Free Clinic: “Women Becoming a Healthier Me”
• Chippewa Valley Technical College Foundation: “Women in Nontraditional Careers Scholarship Program”
• Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association: “Refugee Family Strengthening Project”
• Eau Claire Children’s Theatre: “Schoolhouse Rock Live”
• Feed My People Food Bank: “Connecting to Thrive”
• Marshfield Clinic Health System Foundation: “SANE Forensic Nurse Program”
• Red Letter Grant Inc.: “Women’s Business Start-Up Capital Grant Program”
• Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council: “Table for Two”
The Women’s Giving Circle members pool their charitable dollars into a fund at the Eau Claire Community Foundation.
The Circle began in 2007 when a group of more than 100 founding members each pledged a total of $1,000 over four years. Today, it has almost 300 members.
This year’s grant awards bring the Circle’s total grant distributions since inception to $312,413.
This year’s awards will be granted at the Gift of Giving breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at The Florian Gardens, 2340 Lorch Ave.
For more information about the Women’s Giving Circle or to RSVP for the Gift of Giving breakfast, visit eccfwi.org, send an email to office@eccfwi.org or call 715-552-3801.
