ASK A SCIENTIST: One of the greatest puzzles of our outer solar system relates to why the upper atmospheres of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune are several times hotter than we would expect if they were heated by the sun alone.
Despite almost 50 years of study, this question remains unanswered, partly because scientists have not had enough data to test their ideas.
NASA’s recent Cassini mission provided a treasure trove of data and discoveries that could help scientists address this mystery and others like it in the context of Saturn.
Jess Vriesema, an associate lecturer in the computer science and mathematics departments at UW-Eau Claire, will provide an overview of Cassini’s Grand Finale discoveries during his “Ask a Scientist” presentation on Thursday.
Vriesema’s talk, “What Electrodynamics Can Tell Us About Saturn’s Upper Atmosphere,” will be at 7 p.m. at the Acoustic Café, 505 S. Barstow St.
The event is free and open to the public.
”By studying Saturn, we learn more about how giant planets work,” Vriesema said. “This helps us appreciate and understand both the giant planets in our own solar system and those beyond.”
The “Ask a Scientist” series, a partnership between the UW-Eau Claire biology department and the education committee of Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, is aimed at bringing a better understanding of scientific findings to the public in ways that can be understood by everybody.
• • •
MATH AND DAILY LIFE: Wufeng Tian, assistant professor of mathematics at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County, will provide an overview of how mathematics can be applied to many aspects of everyday life during a community presentation Thursday in Rice Lake.
Tian will present “Application of Mathematics to Daily Life” as part of UW-Eau Claire-Barron County’s “Thursdays at the U” Series. The talk will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Room 234, Ritzinger Hall) on the Rice Lake campus.
Tian will describe what mathematics can tell us about renewable energy, compound interest and investment strategies, as well as sharing details about his students’ award-winning projects.
Tian has taught mathematics at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County for the past five years. His research focuses on high order numerical methods for solving partial differential equations, mathematical modeling, numerical methods and fast algorithms for structure and solvation analysis in molecular biology systems.
Attendees are welcome to enjoy their lunch while they listen to the speaker.
The series is free and open to the public.
For more information about “Thursdays at the U,” contact Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu or 715-788-6216.
From staff reports