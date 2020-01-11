LIBRARY CLOSED: The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St., will be closed Monday, Jan. 20, to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
Employees will be participating in development sessions throughout the day.
The library will resume its normal hours on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
For more information, call 715-839-5004 or send an email to librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us.
• • •
FOOD PRODUCTION: Joseph Malual, community educator for Chippewa, Dunn and Eau Claire County Extension, will discuss food production in his native country of South Sudan, Africa, at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at the Eau Claire County Extension office, 227 First St. West, Altoona.
The public is invited and refreshments will be served.
In recent years, drought has been a problem in what was once called the breadbasket of Africa.
Malaul will discuss how farmers have learned to rotate crops to utilize soil wisely for better food production with fewer acres of land.
The program will provide insight on gardening and farming in countries with different environmental conditions requiring different methods of food production.
• • •
POVERTY EVENT: UW-River Falls is co-hosting a poverty simulation event from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Lydecker Living Learning Center on campus.
The event is open to the public and is free, but registration is required.
The interactive activities and discussions during the simulation are designed to help participants understand the challenges faced by one in three households in the St. Croix Valley.
To register for the event, visit bit.ly/Ea0Btz or send an email to christine.webster@uwrf.edu.
Free parking for the event is available in O Lot, adjacent to the Lydecker Center, 851 Wild Rose Ave.
For more information, call Webster at 715-425-4725.
• • •
CVTC BOARD: Applications are being accepted for three positions on the Chippewa Valley Technical College Board of Trustees.
Successful candidates will serve three-year terms beginning July 1.
The open positions include one member who is an elected official, and two additional members. At least one of the candidates should represent the diversity of CVTC’s 11-county district, based on recent demographic changes.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24.
Send applications to Lauren Sullivan, Chippewa Valley Technical College, 620 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701.
There are several requirements all candidates must meet in order to be eligible for Wisconsin Technical College System district board membership.
Candidates must be residents of the technical college district, must submit an application/affidavit with a completed questionnaire and at least two written references, and must attend a district board appointment committee public hearing in person to be interviewed.
The hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the CVTC Business Education Center.
For more information or to request an application, contact Sullivan at 715-833-6500 or by email at lsullivan9@cvtc.edu, or visit cvtc.edu/boardappointment.
From staff reports