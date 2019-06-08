FILL THE BOOT: Eau Claire Fire Department Local 487 is showing its continued support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association as its members kick off the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign.
Continuing a 65-year tradition, more than 90 firefighters will be heading out into the community with boots in hand asking pedestrians, motorists, customers and passersby to made a donation to MDA.
From 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, firefighters will be at Mega Holiday stations at 539 Water St., 2302 E. Clairemont Ave., 2806 Golf Road, 2943 Western Ave., 4304 Jeffers Road and 2230 Birch St.
”We are thrilled to be working with the Eau Claire firefighters for another year of Fill the Boot to help provide the funds needed to find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility,” said MDA Executive Director Gina Olson.
• • •
THRIFT SALE: The annual Cook-Rutledge Mansion thrift sale will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 15.
The mansion, located at 505 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls, is still accepting donations of items to be sold.
Donations should include furniture, household items and antiques.
Electronics and clothing will not be accepted for sale.
Contact the Cook-Rutledge Mansion at 715-723-7181 for more information.
The mansion is open for tours at 2 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays in June, July and August.
A guided tour costs $10 for adults and $1 for children under age 13.
In addition to regular tours, the mansion is available for weddings, receptions, parties, dinners and meetings throughout the year.
• • •
FUNDRAISER: A fundraising event for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16, at Papa John’s, 913 S. Hastings Way.
The event includes live music, games, food, drawings and door prizes.
• • •
FIRE EXTINGUISHERS: The Augusta Memorial Public Library, 113 N. Stone St., Augusta, is hosting a free fire extinguisher training on Tuesday, June 18.
The hands-on training will be in the parking lot behind the library. The public is invited to visit between 5 and 7 p.m. for the opportunity to practice using an extinguisher.
The training is suitable for families, employees and seniors.
The event is sponsored by the Augusta-Bridge Creek Fire Department.
For more information, visit augustalibrary.org, call 715-286-2077, or send an email to aulib@augusta library.org.
From staff reports