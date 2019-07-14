SONS OF NORWAY: The Sons of Norway, Loven Lodge 29, will hold its annual picnic at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St.
Following the picnic, there will be Scandinavian violin music provided by Mari Carlson and Bruce Sorenson.
AWARDS: Two departments and one staff member at UW-Stout were honored with the annual Safety Recognition Award.
The award, sponsored by the Safety and Workers’ Compensation Committee, recognizes those on campus who demonstrate above-and-beyond safe work practices and help create a safety-conscious culture.
The winners are:
• The grounds crew, consisting of supervisor Mike Smith, Kathy Branch, George Deflorin, Ron Talford and Frank Wagner, for their extra efforts during the record-breaking winter — especially February — to remove snow from walkways and parking lots and help students and staff who were stuck.
• Police and Parking Services, including University Police officers and student employees, who helped students remove their vehicles from snowed-in parking lots to allow for snow removal.
• Doug Stodola, process lab assistant, who handles safety training in the School of Art and Design. He helps train freshmen on shop safety practices and monitors safety in the lab.
The awardees, based on nominations from colleagues and chosen by the Safety and Workers’ Compensation Committee, each receive a plaque from Chancellor Bob Meyer.
From staff reports